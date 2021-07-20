NASELLE — Carl Wirkkala’s new band “The Whistle Punks” will be performing Saturday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Naselle Community Center, at 14 Parpala Road, in Naselle.
Travis Boggs, a local caterer, will be providing hot dog and cheeseburger combos for purchase starting at 5:30 p.m. This excellent performance will be the first at the re-opening of the Finnish American Folk Festival Community Center. Tickets for the concert will be available at the door. All are welcome to attend! Masks are optional.
Wirkkala hails from Castle Rock. He has deep family roots in the Pacific Northwest and brings to life tales of ghost towns, trains and lonesome drifters through his music. Carl enjoys writing songs based on the stylings of Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Bob Dylan. Several of his songs detail scenes from the different regions in Southwest Washington. He has been writing and performing for the past 20 years and has 8 studio albums with another album on the way. His newest album will feature his new band, The Whistle Punks. This group of talented musicians comes from the Vancouver, Portland area. The Band consists of Carl on lead vocals and guitar, Don Lawry on drums, Christine McAllister on bass and Jesse Cunningham on pedal steel.
In 2010, Carl recorded an album called “1974” in Nashville with members of the Waylon Jennings band. The album was produced by Richie Albright, the legendary drummer for Waylon Jennings. Carl Wirkkala has been performing regionally for over 15 years. His live-stream shows from his home venue, “The Cedar Tree”, has reached fans all over the world!
Wirkkala has been a popular performer at Naselle’s Finnish American festival. “He has been so supportive of our community and we appreciate each time he is able to come and perform for us,” organizer Barb Swanson said. “Don’t miss this excellent concert!”
For more information, contact Swanson at 360-484-3602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.