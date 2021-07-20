ILWACO — The annual Ilwaco High School Alumni Picnic/Gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Peterson Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mark your calendars and let other IHS Alumni know that the picnic is back!

Contact Mary Ann Aase Lee for more information at maryannlee@comcast.net.

