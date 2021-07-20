Plan to attend IHS Alumni Picnic/Gathering Jul 20, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ILWACO — The annual Ilwaco High School Alumni Picnic/Gathering will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at Peterson Field from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.Mark your calendars and let other IHS Alumni know that the picnic is back!Contact Mary Ann Aase Lee for more information at maryannlee@comcast.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Calendar Gathering Peterson Field Picnic Aase Lee Ilwaco High School Mary Ann Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace More from this section +11 I’m eating for two! The most BIZARRE celebrity pregnancy cravings +11 Stars who GOT NAKED to support the Free the Nipple movement +11 From FF to D! These stars have undergone breast reduction surgery Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEarly Monday collision on Oregon 30 claims lifeCoast Chronicles: Fireworks: issues and informationHouse panel OKs spending to control sea lionsColumn: It’s like déjà vu all over againCool, clear water: Naselle hatchery 1st phase rebuild completeEditorial: Time has come to rein in fireworks noise and chaosPacific County Jail BookingsHow to care for heat-damaged plantsLong Beach Police BlotterIlwaco Babe Ruth advances to Pacific NW regional tourney Images Videos CommentedObituary: Cha-Sun Rutherford (2)Obituary: Patricia (Pat) Ann Holtermann Walker (1)Obituary: Mark Doumit (1)Coast Chronicles: Fireworks: issues and information (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.