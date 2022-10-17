ILWACO — Actor Robert Scherrer is used to playing the good guys.
And that’s why he initially had a hard time preparing for his role in “Bullshot Crummond,” the latest production being staged by Peninsula Players.
The final three performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, Saturday, Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St. S.E. in downtown Ilwaco.
Scherrer is manager at the Okie’s Thriftway store in Ocean Park. His tall frame, distinctive bald head and smiling face have made him a familiar member of the troupe for some years. But he has invariably played good-guy roles. He delighted in portraying the title character in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and played a sympathetic Navy officer in “H.M.S. Pinafore.”
As director Ed Ahlers sought to cast the three male roles in the comedy, he had contrasting ideas for Scherrer’s talents.
The bad guy.
Complete with a sinister German accent.
“It’s been out of my comfort zone for sure,” said Scherrer as the cast gathered in a break in rehearsals.
Kevin Perry, who plays a scientist, teased by suggesting another challenge. “It’s hard to memorize things in an evil tone!”
Scherrer laughed. He recalled Ahlers’ ecstatic reaction when he said he would give the part a try. “He was just about speechless,” Scherrer recalled.
The show was staged by the Players in 2008 with Frank Lehn and Clint Carter. In that version, Ahlers played the scientist.
This year’s cast sees Barry Sears in the title role of the British hero and Kathy Warnert plays his love interest. They have featured in community theater on both sides of the Columbia River; both were in “Black Comedy” which the Players staged in 2018. Rose Power plays an equally evil supervillain who is overwhelmed by Crummond’s charm.
The script calls for seven other characters. To tell more would spoil the surprise, except to say that Perry will certainly get a workout.
Tickets are $10, from Okie’s Thriftway, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, the Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco, Wash., and at the door.
