Note: In a respectful nod to the specific musical passion of the subjects of this story, the Blues is capitalized in all references.
NAHCOTTA — The Blues Brothers were on a mission from, well, you know.
Clint Carter and Don King are on a mission to spread the Blues.
And that doesn’t mean making people unhappy.
Quite the reverse.
The two retired gentlemen are lifelong musicians. Get them talking about the importance of the Blues and they will speak until … well, actually they would not stop.
Carter is the driving force behind the Peninsula R&B Festival. The fourth annual event won’t happen until Aug. 27-28, but he and others are busily getting the tent and stage ready at the Port of N ahcotta.
King, a bass player, is a professional musician who ran a recording studio in his native Seattle. He retired to the Peninsula in 2017. Guitarist Carter made music, too, but had many other jobs, including running the Imperial Schooner restaurant in Ilwaco for a dozen years. During that time, he staged the Blues & Seafood festival in Ilwaco, which ran until 2016.
Calling their band North Coast Blues, they play alongside Ron Barnes on keyboards and saxophone and Fred Jacobs on drums. They will perform with guest lead guitarist Eric Rice from Seattle.
As well as the host band, the lineup includes Blues artists from Portland, the Willamette Valley and South Puget Sound. Headliner is Scott Holt of Tennessee, who traveled the world for 10 years with Blues legend Buddy Guy before going solo.
Rewarding time
Asked about the rewards of staging the event, Carter is ready. “The big thing for me is seeing 500 or 600 people with huge smiles on their faces,” he says. “When you hear the applause for any band and see them dancing like crazies….”
King sees benefits, too. “It is self sustaining in that it pays for itself,” he says, predicting a crowd. “People haven’t had live music for 16 months!”
Carter adds another reason for optimism. “The festival brings revenue to the area, the motels and shops,” he says. “That’s why Ocean Park was delighted to have us come here.”
Deep kinship
Carter and King’s deep kinship is evident. They finish each other’s sentences when lamenting lip-syncing scandals or producers who put profit before creativity; they say “yeah!” when the other mentions a beloved Blues performer. “Music is not what it used to be,” laments King and Carter nods.
And unlike jokesters whose knowledge of music is superficial, they don’t tease about bass players. Both acknowledge that while some bands’ leads gain the spotlight cavorting around, almost anonymous bassists like John Paul Jones in Led Zeppelin — as well as the often unheralded drummers — provide the twin foundations for successful music in any genre.
And when asked to go beyond the clichéd Blues lyrics of guns, trains or floods, they savor explaining the storytelling tradition.
“Blues, it’s not just music, it’s a whole lifestyle,” says Carter. “It originated as a field holler with the people picking cotton, that call and response that the singer and the guitar replicates.”
Folk tales in tunes
King cherishes the oral tradition in storytelling. “Music was one of the original forms of keeping track of stories,” he says. “I think Blues for me is the very best music. It’s not always downtrodden.
“It’s ‘working all day long, makin’ 5 cents.’” he adds, almost singing the line. “It’s story telling. It is very Americana, that melting pot.”
“And a lot to do with whisky!” adds Carter.
“Women and alcohol,” King corrects, and they crack up, remembering a naughty lyric from Sippie Wallace, a church organist turned Blues performer. Born in 1898, her first recordings were on 78 rpm discs. “Some of them are pretty scary stories,” King opines, adding his regard for multiple Grammy winner Robert Cray who, like Nahcotta headliner Holt, has also played with Buddy Guy.
“It gets you right there!” adds Carter, hitting his chest.
The next generation
But will the Blues live on?
BB King died in 2015. Chuck Berry, whose influence went beyond rock ’n roll, died two years later. Sippie Wallace is long gone. Buddy Guy is 84 and Cray is 67. But Carter and King are pleased that younger performers, notably Jonny Lang, a mere 40, pedal steel guitar player Robert Randolph, 43, and Joe Bonamassa, 44, are carrying the torch for next-generation Blues.
Bonamassa demonstrates proficiency in modern marketing methods in the download era, but offers less “flash” onstage, which pleases the Peninsula pair. Unusually, the American performer, who began playing the guitar at age 4, lists his main influences as British and Irish musicians, including Eric Clapton, a Hall-of-Famer who King quietly suggests is “resting on his laurels.”
How it began
Carter is eloquent. “If water is the building block of life, Blues music is the foundation of all music.”
King agrees. “Country has turned rock, but Blues has consistently been there,” he says. “It’s like traditional music. It will take a lot to kill it.”
Their personal musical journeys are colorful.
Carter grew up in the Yakima Valley. His father was a guitarist. His parents encouraged him to learn the accordion in fourth grade, but he wanted drums. He was hammering on his neighbor’s cherry tree when the man — he even remembers his improbable name, Maynard Drown — told him to stop. “He brought out an old snare drum and mismatched drumsticks and said, ‘Beat on this, not on my tree!’”
Now hooked, he told his school he wanted to join a summer band class, assuming at least one drum would be available. “There was a tuba left on our doorstep,” Carter says, reliving his exasperation. “Mom said, ‘That’s the funniest looking drum I have ever seen.’”
King started young, too, jamming with instruments at family hootenannies. His grandfather played a hand-made fiddle. “He had hearing aids, but took them out to play. Another guitarist had three fingers on account of losing one in the machine shop,” and apparently adapted suitably. During all this, he took to heart the old-time musician’s admonition, “never change the strings on a bass.”
Players of a feather…
How did these kindred spirits meet?
Serendipitously, on a random Tuesday.
King had popped in to the Oman & Son store to buy some screws. Carter, working the counter, noticed the name on his bank card. He asked if he was the person who had submitted his name to help with a festival.
King acknowledged he was.
“You play an instrument?” Carter inquired.
“Yes, bass.”
“Are you busy Saturday?”
