The applause was hearty and heartfelt for Marla Johnson, Grand Electa of the Order of Eastern Star in Washington at a reception to honor her for her service and celebrate the office, one of the five star points in the group’s rituals, which represents truth, charity and hospitality. At left is Pamela Rookard, Worthy Grand Matron, from Belfair and Port Orchard, and right is Donna Davis, Worthy Matron of the Pacific Chapter 129, which is based in Ilwaco.

Members of the Eastern Star came from Yakima, Port Angeles and around the Northwest to envelop Marla Johnson in a group hug.

A busy Saturday afternoon began with a soup lunch, a well-attended meeting, introductions, gag gifts — mostly reflecting her love of baking — and many hugs.

Members of the Pacific Chapter 129 of the Order of Eastern Star

Members of the Pacific Chapter 129 of the Order of Eastern Star gather around Marla Johnson, at front, fifth from left, for a group photograph during festivities at the Long Beach Elks Lodge. Johnson portrays Grand Electa in the state rituals. She is flanked by Kristine Ford, a past Worthy Grand Matron, who acts as her escort when she travels, and Donna Davis, Worthy Matron of the chapter.
Kristine Ford

Kristine Ford, past Worthy Grand Matron, left, and Ivy Kotek, Conductress for the Pacific Chapter 129, Order of Eastern Star, share a fun moment during festivities honoring Marla Johnson and the office of Grand Electa. Ford acts as Johnson’s escort during her travels to meetings around Washington. Kotek is a past Worthy Matron of the local chapter.

