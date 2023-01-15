Members of the Eastern Star came from Yakima, Port Angeles and around the Northwest to envelop Marla Johnson in a group hug.
A busy Saturday afternoon began with a soup lunch, a well-attended meeting, introductions, gag gifts — mostly reflecting her love of baking — and many hugs.
And there was heartfelt applause for Johnson, whose dedication to the organization and practical skills have endeared her to so many.
Johnson, a 42-year member, is secretary of the Pacific Chapter 129 of Eastern Star in Ilwaco. This year she has the honor of serving the state organization as Grand Electa, one of five biblical characters whose positive values are cherished in the group’s rituals.
Melanie Jenson, Grand Organist from Tacoma, first visited Ilwaco as a Rainbow Girl, a youth organization sponsored by the Masons. She shared the view of all the speakers that Johnson was an excellent choice for the state role. “Marla is a true friend to everyone she meets,” she said.
With Jack’s support
The Order of the Eastern Star is an organization created by American Freemason author Robert Morris in 1850 to give women with Masonic family links a chance to share in a group with rituals and community involvement. Women and men can be members and attend meetings. Modern chapters exist in 20 countries.
In 1981, Johnson’s husband Jack encouraged her to join the Pacific Chapter 129 of Eastern Star in Ilwaco. “My husband started us on this journey. He said he ‘created a monster,’ but he was always there to support me,” she said tearfully. Jack died in May 2022, aged 87.
Her roles have included helping state leaders as well as leading the local chapter. In 2008, she was appointed Grand Representative to Maine and traveled to the East Coast to attend that state’s annual Grand Chapter meeting.
In Ilwaco, she has held the top chapter office of Worthy Matron four times, in 1987, with the late Bob Rader as her Worthy Patron, in 2001 with Les Moore, in 2011 with former Seaside Mason Cleve Rolfe, and in 2014 with Sherman Richmond of Ocean Park. Moore and Rolfe, who have both moved away from the beach, returned to celebrate her achievements.
Truth, charity and hospitality
Johnson’s office is one of five “star points” that form the organization’s distinctive and colorful emblem. Electa is one of five women from the Bible whose positive qualities are celebrated. The others are Adah, Ruth, Esther and Martha. Speakers highlighted the appropriateness of her appointment — in the ritual Electa represents truth, charity and hospitality.
“Marla was going to be Grand Electa from the start, because of her hospitality, which is unparalleled,” said Chuck Kent, Worthy Grand Patron who is a member of Renton, Burien and Shoreline chapters.
The name doesn’t actually appear in the Bible. Instead Morris, who created the ritual, developed the character based on the “the elect lady” in John II, said Diane Osborne of Wenatchee, who was Worthy Grand Matron in 2008. She met Johnson 20 years ago when Johnson assisted her in her duties as Grand Chaplain.
“Marla is our ‘elect lady’ as she has the same qualities and she will always have a special place in my heart,” Osborne said.
Pamela Rookard of Belfair and Port Orchard chapters, this year’s Worthy Grand Matron, and Frank Pascoe of Lake Stevens, who was Worthy Grand Patron in 2011, also spoke fondly of Johnson. Rookard will preside at the Grand Chapter meeting in Wenatchee in late June.
Very special day
Johnson had a 38-year career in insurance. She now works three days a week at the World Kite Museum in Long Beach. Kites had been the theme for decorations during her first term as chapter leader. She is also known for her baking skills, quiltmaking and needlepoint. As well as Eastern Star, she is a keen cribbage player at the Long Beach Elks Lodge and has worked offstage with the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists (PAPA) theater troupe.
Among those cheering Johnson’s successes were 52-year Eastern Star member Kristine Ford of Long Beach, who acts as Johnson’s escort during state travels. Ford traveled throughout Washington as Worthy Grand Matron in 2015. She was emcee for the soup lunch at the Ilwaco Masonic Lodge, which was decorated to reflect the chapter’s seashore flavor, and presented Johnson with a gift of jewelry.
When the action shifted to the more spacious Long Beach Elks Lodge ballroom, the reception was led by this year’s Pacific Chapter Worthy Matron Donna Davis. Davis also has a state role, a two-year appointment as State Representative to Washington, D.C. Assisting her was Mike Turner of Raymond.
The event balanced informal speeches and gift-giving with more formal processions and honoring of present and past dignitaries, guided by the chapter’s Conductress Ivy Kotek and Associate Conductress Carla Bryant.
The afternoon concluded with smiles and tears.
“I thank you for making this a very special day,” said Johnson, standing at the podium with a bag bulging with gifts at her feet. “You are very dear to my heart.”
