LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Some of our area's lowest tides of 2019 are this week. These predictions for Cape D are representative of tides all along the Pacific County coast:
• July 3, 7:56 a.m., -2.23
• July 4, 8:40 a.m., -2.35
• July 5, 9:26 a.m., -2.22
• July 6, 10:13 a.m., -1.83
• July 7, 11:02 a.m., -1.24
Some past July 4 holidays — particularly 2016 — have included tide-related problems, when visitors unfamiliar with tides were caught by incoming waters after dark. This shouldn’t be an issue this year, as the peak tide on July 4 is 6.98 at 3:37 p.m., with a low p.m. tide of 2.46 just after dark. There is an 8.67 tide following July 4 revelries, but not until 2:48 a.m. on the 5th, by which time nearly everyone should be off the beach, where no overnight camping is permitted.
There is danger whenever people are close to the ocean, and these low tides warrant special caution to avoid the flood that can quickly inundate exposed beaches.
Local safety and rescue experts say that it is never safe to swim — or even wade — at local beaches.
Due to cold water temperatures, the lack of lifeguards, floating logs and other debris, and a very strong rip current, the water here is dangerous, even when it appears to be calm. Additionally, large “sneaker waves” can occur at any time.
Parents who do allow children to wade should have a sober adult stay within arms’ reach of them at all times.
Anyone who spots a swimmer in distress should call 911 immediately, rather than attempting to rescue them.
Stay on shore and try to provide emergency responders with as much information as possible about the victim’s location, activity and appearance.
Other noteworthy low tides through the remainder of the summer will be July 15 through 18, July 30 through Aug. 4, and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1.
