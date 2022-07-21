NASELLE — Finn Fest is back.
The event-packed weekend of the Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival is the first in four years because of covid cutbacks. It is the 20th version.
It runs Friday July 29 through Sunday July 31 and features musical performances, talks, crafts, displays and games at the Naselle Grays River Valley School. Full details are online at the nasellefinnfest.com.
Jennifer Boggs is excited. The third-generation Finnish-American (her maiden name was Ullakko) has taken the helm. “As I grew up in Naselle and now am raising my children here, being involved with the festival is an important way to preserve our heritage and educate others about the culture of Finnish-Americans, as well as pass on local history of our area,” she said.
The festival began in 1982, intended as a one-time event. In recent times, it has been staged on alternate years. “The FAFF holds our history, is a place to remember our heritage, and connect with generations of friends and family — which at times is the majority of a community,” said Boggs.
Celebrating heritage
Finland, a nation of 5.5 million people, adjoins Russia and shares a heritage and history with neighboring Nordic nations Norway, Sweden and Denmark, as well as Iceland. Scores of Naselle and Astoria families trace their roots to all five. Thousands of immigrants came to the United States in the late 1800s and through the first half of the 20th Century to escape diminishing job opportunities and political upheavals. Finns and others who grew up with logging and fishing traditions found a natural home — with considerably milder winters — in the Pacific Northwest.
The festival seeks to preserve those cultural identities, highlighted in music, dance and presentations, and in crafts and games.
Music to warm Finnish hearts
Mike Swanson will be emcee for welcome ceremonies noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. On Saturday, the Finnish national anthem will be played in addition to the American. The Finnish consulate will provide a guest speaker. Maypole dancers will add movement and color.
Swanson’s wife, Barbara, is festival program chairman. She echoes Boggs. “We are all very excited that it is actually happening,” she said. For her, Finn Fest is a significant commitment, booking musicians and not getting flustered when one has to cancel and she has to recruit another.
A headliner is Eeppi Ursin, a jazz vocalist named performer of the year by Finlandia Foundation National. “I am very excited about her,” Swanson said. “We had numerous meetings with her on Zoom during the pandemic. Everything is all set.” Performance times are 7.25 p.m. Friday and 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
The variety of genres includes Carl Wirkkala and the Whistle Punks, a country music group from Castle Rock, pianist Jennifer Goodenberger from Astoria, violinist Kim Angelis, and Springfield, Ore., cellist Dale Bradley who showcases the work of Sibelius. The Skamokawa Swamp Opera acoustic group from Cathlamet will appear Friday.
The artistic contribution of the late kantele maestro Wilho Saari will be evident during workshops about the traditional stringed instrument led by Valerie Blessley at 10:30 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Blessley and her musical trio Soittorasia will perform Saturday. “We are dedicating the whole thing to him,” Swanson said.
The Viking Nordic Scandia Dancers from Astoria, which has one adult and two children’s teams, and the Katrilli dance group from Seattle will also perform.
Cultural speakers
Cultural programs are extensive. Times and rooms are listed in the schedule.
Friday features the showing of three films about Finnish heritage and migration between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Jim Kurtti, an educator in Finnish studies from Michigan, will speak, as will author Greg Jacobs, a native of Astoria, on the “Kalevala,” a folklore epic, and Marilyn Madden, about a recent trip.
Karl Marlantes, author of “Deep River,” will speak on both days. Allan Wirkkala will speak Friday about the contribution of Oscar Wirkkala to the logging community. Author Irene Martin will highlight pioneering medical achievements Saturday. Bryan Pentilla will speak on logging history.
Additionally, Kurt Koivu will showcase his Finnish knives and Mitchell Wirkkala will demonstrate his metal art.
Finn food
Saturday, Epsilom Sigma Alpha Theta-Alpha Theta members will serve breakfast at the school from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. The Paavo Nurmi 5K run and walk will be held 8 a.m., beginning at the Naselle Assembly of God church (not the Lutheran Church, as noted in the program). Nurmi, nicknamed the “Flying Finn,” was a famed long-distance runner in the early 1900s and later coach.
The home economics classroom (room 302) will host demonstrations of Finnish cinnamon rolls, pancakes, rice pie and rye bread. Grays River Grange members will serve an Alaskan salmon dinner noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Naselle graduates will reunite. Rooms have been designated for the classes of 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1966, 1967, 1972 and 2002 Saturday afternoon.
Finn games
Outdoor games on Naselle’s sports fields include molkky, a throwing event, 5 p.m. Friday and again 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A wife-carrying race, Nokia phone throw and boot toss will be at noon Saturday with a disc golf demonstration at 2 p.m. A home run derby to benefit Naselle softball will begin 1 p.m. Saturday.
Events continue late into the evening Saturday with a family dance in the school Commons featuring music from Toby Hanson and the Smilin’ Scandinavians. “Saturday will be an amazing night,” said Barbara Swanson.
The festival concludes with a billingual community church service at the stadium 10 a.m. Sunday with a coffee hour to follow led by the Lutheran Church women.
((subhead)) Helping
Finnish and Scandinavian heritage is celebrated year-round at the Appelo Archive Center in Naselle. Its director, Annika Kay, said it will play a support role for the festival, with most events happening at the Naselle School.
“We bring the Wirkkala family genealogy boards over to have on display, along with some of our other photographs and archived items,” she said. “The Archives will also have a booth available in the great hall/vendors marketplace.”
The center is at 1056 State Route 4. “We will be open during the Finn Fest for those who are from out of town and in the area and would like to come by the Archives to look around, or to access our genealogy records.”
The Archives will host an Outdoor Olut beer garden from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday — (Olut is Finnish for beer.) “We will be serving Sisu beer, some Finnish beer, and Sima, a Finnish lemon fermented drink,” Kay said.
For Boggs, who chairs the festival organizing group, the manner in which her group has endured the covid break is commendable. “The dedication of our board and committees to not lose sight of the festival during the last four years has been impressive and we are looking forward to an amazing weekend!”
