I came back to France because a good part of my education happened here. Because France and America has a long tradition together. Because our constitution inspired theirs. Because of Lafayette. And because I’d like to inspire you all to visit this beautiful country — to eat the best food in the world (my opinion. America has made great strides). To stand before churches, nearly one thousand years old. And to introduce you to a handful of artisans, working with primitive tools, repairing and building beautiful stone edifices in a Medieval tradition.
Vézelay and Les Compagnons du Devoir
The air is rarified up here with the pigeons. Below and unfolding like a 12th century slide show, tidy fields and small villages punctuate the lush French countryside.
Vézelay stands out on an imposing hilltop above the quaint village of Saint Pere. When the Vikings threatened these medieval villages, the Catholic monks retreated to the highest outlook over the valley. And so the abbey of Vézelay began its transformation into one of the most famous — and beautiful — churches in the world. Vézelay became a jump-off for two crusades, the last led by the infamous warrior and king, Richard the Lionheart in 1146.
At St. Mary Magdalene at Vézelay, a team of young masters shape stones, chiseling away with tools from the Moyen Age, or the Middle Ages. Vézelay is cloaked in a new white gown. Stripping off a thousand years of grime is painstaking, slow and methodical. The results are magical.
Today, the great church — both the Romanesque and the high-rising Gothic — is in dire need of restoration. For the last decade, three young men have ascended the scaffolding that presses precariously against the exterior of the 170-foot stone wall. The steeple rises dramatically another 130 feet. They shape huge limestone slabs, each arduously extracted to match the preexisting stones in both texture and color. Repairs were last made under the inspired architect Eug𝑒ne Viollet le Duc in the mid-19th century. There had been few repairs before and just a handful until recently. In Paris, a two hour drive away, the Frenchman is famous for the magnificent transept spire at Notre Dame, the same one the world saw toppling in the devastating fire of April 2019. Les Compagnons du Devoir, a craftsman’s commune begun in the 13th century supplies a skilled workforce. Today, this same apprenticeship includes our three good men, who shape each and every worn or broken stone with their strong hands.
“Yes,” they all say, “the work is dangerous. Yes,” they repeat, “there is no room for an accident. To fall, is to die. Stay vigilant,” they reiterate, their handsome, rugged faces covered in stone dust. Here, there are no safely belts, no Cirque de Soleil nets. Like his father before him, Maximilien Werner began to train for this prestigious profession at the age of fourteen. Sam Nebon and B. Chaumont weren’t far behind. Many others are trained yearly in this select program, and coached in traditional skills from carpentry, stained glass restoration, masonry, and the culinary arts. The programs are available in 50 regions of France and across Europe. They carry forward medieval tricks of the trade. In more recent times, the number of apprentices has declined to seventy or fewer graduates per year.
The remaining students work with great pride. Their goal is to preserve the historical monuments of France and the nation’s hard-won traditions. You will see them at Notre Dame, Chartres and Sainte- Chapelle and nearly anywhere in need of repairs, from small villages to large cities. They dote on cathedrals.
Climbing the imposing scaffolding with this trio of stone masons, it is hard to imagine their forebears hoisting gigantic stones by means of simple leverage.
A dying art?
Disappointment scribes the faces of the three craftsmen, these modern-day artisans, as they explain that today, youthful participants demonstrate less and less interest in this time-honored profession. “The kids are different today, n’est pas? Last year, only seven students passed muster. Comprenez-vous?” The program is at a crossroads.
This fall, watching as the trio marked the damaged stones, following the designs of sophisticated blueprints (done by an aging master who has changed course due to the physical restraints of the high scaffolding), one marvels as they extract stone after stone. Often, they apply a catenary arch under the extracted stones and with extreme care replace the limestone, tight as a mole in his hole. One after another, until the eglise — this abbey — shines like the bleached habit of a nun.
Vézelay rose in sections, Romanesque and then Gothic. Just outside the huge oak doors of the cathedral, a village was built for the monks: dormitory, mess hall, ice house, stable, kitchens and other facilities to accommodate the needs of the small village of the brethren. A revolution in the 19th century tore the buildings down, but not the cathedral. The Huguenots beheaded many of the marble statues. But the cathedral remains, full of light and grace. One doesn’t have to be an art student to appreciate this rare beauty. One just needs heart.
Recently, Maximilien was married in the church at Vézelay. The monks don’t generally marry couples here today. Maximilien was an exception. The monks admired his daring as well as his commitment to their church. They honored him as he honors tradition.
When asked about his future children and their possible choice of vocations, the stone cutter smiled. “Yes,” he said. “I hope they might follow the family tradition, as I have done.”
The pigeons still rise above the spires. Just maybe as the birds soar overhead, they feel the magic that is a French cathedral.
Teens train to be masters
Guédelon, at Treigny, is a castle built with exacting medieval techniques. The pursuers of this craft are also men and women of Les Compagnons du Devoir. Some students are as young as 14. In a relatively short span of 10 more years, many pass into the stratified category as masters.
Witness at Guédelon an astonishing array of skills. Huge wooden structures shaped like giant hamster wheels heft stones weighing many hundreds, sometimes thousands of pounds, up and onto the heights of the massive castle wall. The castle at Treigny is rising with fresh-cut stones wrenched from the ground by hand from a quarry not a hundred yards from the castle.
From that same property, mature oak trees are selected, cut and dragged across the landscape by horses, before drying for ten more years. Clay for pottery is just as close, while gardens with indigenous plants are lovingly tended amidst clutches of chickens and geese, horses and mules, the entire project rounded up within a square mile. In a century shaped by technical marvels, it is a pleasure to see ancient skills successfully applied to this modern age.
The public arrives in droves, which must surprise the earliest enthusiasts. “It can’t be done. Impossible,” said the critics. “Fools — How can one replicate a castle with techniques gone now for a thousand years?” Give credit where credit is due. These young people throw heart and soul into their profession. The results are startling.
A young stone cutter often spends six hours chiseling a single stone into rectangular parameters to fit a lintel. A gargoyle or ornamental embellishment might take many days.
After 30 years, Guédelon is approaching completion. Do we assume another decade? Two? And what comes next?
Between answering the inevitable questions from tens of thousands of guests each year, the work continues eight hours a day, five days a week. Stone dust covers the stone cutters, their rough linen chemises. The fingers of these men and women are delicate and active. Their ambitions precise and humble. At Guédelon, the walls have risen like music to a near crescendo, the music of hammers and mauls. Tourists flock in, look and listen with rapt attention. School buses arrive from across the country.
There is a story to be told and retold here. Like others, I was entranced. The ancient art goes on, stone by stone. With each sandstone block, the entire world is all the richer.
