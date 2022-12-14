Facade of Vezelay Cathedral

The facade of Vezelay Cathedral (an abbey) two hours from Paris.

 DAVID CAMPICHE

I came back to France because a good part of my education happened here. Because France and America has a long tradition together. Because our constitution inspired theirs. Because of Lafayette. And because I’d like to inspire you all to visit this beautiful country — to eat the best food in the world (my opinion. America has made great strides). To stand before churches, nearly one thousand years old. And to introduce you to a handful of artisans, working with primitive tools, repairing and building beautiful stone edifices in a Medieval tradition.

Vézelay and Les Compagnons du Devoir

Christ facade

Christ offers a blessing in this detail from stonework in the cathedral.
Cathedral interior

A surprise in old cathedrals is just how light and inspiring their interiors often are.
Maximilian Werner

Maximilian Werner is the foreman of a 20-year project to restore one of France’s most historic cathedrals.
Cathedral exterior

Three hundred feet in the air and nearly a thousand years old, a famous cathedral rises like a mountain.

