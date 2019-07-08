OYSTERVILLE — Father Dick Loop of St. Peter Episcopal Church in Seaview returns to Oysterville Sunday to conduct the hour-long music vesper service on July 14 at 3 p.m.
Joining him will be Diane Buttrell playing the vintage pump organ and local storyteller Tucker Wachsmuth who will share the traditional Oysterville Moment.
The Wachsmuths will also figure prominently in the day’s special music. Tucker’s brother Doug, his wife Joyce, and their granddaughter Chloe, 15, will present a ukulele concert accompanied by grandson Caleb, 17, playing the cajón. The cajón, originally from Peru, is a box-like percussion instrument played by slapping the front and back with the hands, fingers, or sometimes with sticks and other implements.
As an added treat, the Wachsmuths’ friend Charlie Ballenti, an accomplished ukulele player and singer, will join the group. Ballenti was born on the Big Island of Hawaii and now lives with his wife Pat in Tualatin, Oregon.
Visitors are encouraged to come as you are. You will find us informal and welcoming and we look forward to sharing the Sunday afternoon service.
