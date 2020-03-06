SPOKANE — Performing at the Spokane Arena — three generations of a Naselle family.
When Naselle’s two basketball teams qualified for the state championships in Spokane, band director Karen Nelson started coordinating travel arrangements for her team.
As she checked off names and instruments for the 418-mile journey, it was clear that she would have an enthusiastic group of musicians — including trumpet player Josh Chadwick with his distinctive yellow and blue hair and enthusiastic drummer George Wilson.
But she would be missing the Haataia boys, because twin seniors Caleb and Chase would be playing their hearts out on the court.
No matter. Three other members of their family stepped up.
Junior Hollie Haataia was on the basketball team, and though a knee injury sidelined her, she remained on the bench to encourage her teammates and assist coach Rose Nisbet.
Regrettably, the Comet girls faced a touch opponent in their first-round game and were eliminated by Curlew High School.
The next day, however, Hollie reported to Nelson for trumpet-playing duty. With her, were her mother, Amber Haataia, who plays trumpet and percussion, and her grandmother, Charlene Brame, who plays clarinet.
“This is so much fun,” said Brame, who lives in Aberdeen, and has played with family members in the Grays Harbor community band.
