PENINSULA — Music lovers attending the 2019 Water Music Festival can do three things at once:
• enjoy three entertaining concerts;
• celebrate a significant anniversary;
• support music in Long Beach Peninsula and Naselle schools.
Organizers have scheduled a weekend with three performances to showcase world-traveled musical talents who are all professional educators.
Tickets are on sale for shows Oct. 11, 12 and 13, announced Diane Marshall, who has helped lead the organization since 2007.
The Oct. 11 evening show at the Eagles Nest Resort in Ilwaco features Portland-based jazz pianist George Mitchell and his quintet.
A matinee Oct. 12 will be held at the Oysterville Church presenting versatile guitarist Mak Grgic.
The third, at the Eagles Nest Oct, 13, is another matinee. It will showcase a modern chamber music group, the Black Oak Ensemble. Grgic will join them.
Two members of Black Oak, violinist Desiree Ruhstrat and cellist David Cunliffe, performed last year as part of a group called Fandango.
“We are very excited to be coming back,” said Ruhstrat, who added they savored the “incredible scenery” on the trip.
How it began
The weekend will mark the 35th anniversary of the festival. Concert times reflect this — everything begins at 35 minutes past the hour and tickets are $35 per show.
The event, dreamed up by Dennis and Kathie Crabb in 1985, began with more traditional chamber music styles, in part because of the intimate venues. Organizers say the modern flavor of those performing is rather different.
“It’s not your typical chamber music,” said Marshall.
In the first couple of years, Pat Thomas led activities and her artist husband Noel, of Astoria, designed the logo. Ann and Tony Kischner provided food and the Shoalwater Restaurant for the original board to meet, and Ann Kischner served as the second president. Carlos and Sharon Welsh, who later pioneered Jazz and Oysters, were key supporters, as were the Sayces, the Murfins and Joel Penoyer.
Pat Thomas recalled the group’s start fondly.
“We also wanted to house and entertain the musicians, for which we asked motels and private homeowners to donate rooms,” she said. “The Saturday night reception following the concert was to honor the musicians, and was always a great party.
“We spent far more time cooking, cleaning and preparing the venues than listening to music, but that was a big part of the group’s energy.”
Early venues included the Oysterville Church, the Odd Fellows Hall in Ilwaco and the Sou’wester Lodge. They even performed in the lighthouse and bunkers at Cape Disappointment.
Educational
Using the larger Hilltop Auditorium strengthened links with schools. Supporters raise considerable money to enhance music in Ocean Beach and Naselle school districts.
Marshall said the board asked music specialists at every school for their wish-lists.
“We asked what they wanted,” she said, proudly. “We had budgeted $11,000, and which was the maximum that we could give, and every teacher got what they wanted.”
At Ilwaco High School, music teacher Rachel Lake said donations have helped pay for IHS musical experiences and training, including the Reno Jazz Festival, Disney World trips, and jazz, drum line and drum major leadership camps.
“Without their generosity, our musical groups would not be able to have such life-changing experiences,” she added.
But the festival’s financial support isn’t the only benefit, Lake added.
“My students love to volunteer at their events, seeing some of the best musicians in the world perform,” she enthused. “The educational outreach is the highlight of many of the students’ musical year.”
At Naselle, music teacher Karen Nelson is equally effusive. She said a donation from the Water Music Festival bought a classroom set of ukuleles.
“Students from all grade levels — kindergarten through high school — have enjoyed using them,” she said. “I especially value having the ukuleles, because students at every skill level can have a successful music experience. They have been a hit.”
More to come
Once the October events are over, the board will begin gearing up for its annual Christmas concert featuring vocalist Eugenie Jones with an instrumental quartet. The Sunday afternoon performance will be Dec. 8, also at the Eagle’s Nest. It will feature sweet and savory treats, with beverages including champagne. Tickets cost $10 and are available on the group’s web site.
Leaders also invite people to buy memberships. Individual membership is $20 and couples $35. The advantage is preferred seating when available, plus acknowledgement in programs, online and at events. The Water Music Society is at P.O. Box 524, Seaview, WA 98644-0524.
