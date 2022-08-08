About a dozen Long Beach Peninsula youngsters enjoyed a hands-on experience of science in a couple of locations this summer.
The focus was on fire and water.
Organizer Diane Buttrell and fellow teacher Gwen Brake used as their curriculum a national program called “Science: A Process Approach.”
“We at the Oysterville Science Academy believe that science is an everyday adventure to discover knowledge,” Buttrell said in a letter to parents, quoting a common definition: “Science consists of a body of knowledge and the process by which that knowledge is developed.”
And to emphasize that each student is a scientist, they are all issued with official white lab coats to wear for the duration.
The Pacific County Fire District 1 station at Ocean Park was one site for activities during their five-day exploration. The students, from third and fourth grades, also traveled to the North Beach Water District to learn about treatment plant operations and related issues, including water quality, sources and filtration.
They heard Dennis Schweizer, the District’s treatment plant operator, highlighted the importance of quality water supplies
Along the way they embraced analytical skills like observation, inference, classification, measurement, communication, using numbers, and time/space relationships. They learned mapping using an inflatable globe, and traced and labeled a Peninsula map.
Climbing aboard the fire truck was a bonus.
Buttrell commended both agencies for their support of the students. In a thank-you letter to the community, she praised District 1 personnel.
“I observed interaction between the team and the students. I witnessed, not just excellence, but elegance in caring,” she wrote.
The Peninsula program, which has taken place for seven years, is offered as a precursor to STEM (various versions, but all involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and other more traditional science curricula.
This year it was held in conjunction with the summer programs run by leaders at the Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center. Its director, Claire Bruncke, was thrilled with the partnership. She said that her group received a School’s Out — Washington grant of $45,000 for multiple summer programs. The science academy was just one of many enrichment opportunities offered this summer.
“One thing that was important was to include partnerships,” she said, describing the terms of the grant.
“They had a good time,” Bruncke added. “The fire department and the water district people were incredible. The kids got to ride a fire truck, put out a fire using an extinguisher and learn about science as a career.”
The Science Academy is the brainchild of Buttrell, 84, a retired teacher. Some 40 years ago in Port Huron, Mich., while Buttrell was teaching third grade, she became convinced that students would be better equipped for more analytical learning if they learned process over content. After she moved to the Peninsula around 2010, she created the science academy as a way to put this philosophy into practice.
Brake, also a retired teacher, again was busy lending her considerable expertise to the instruction, teaching map tracing and many other portions of the curriculum. Her verdict: “Unbelievable experience for kids. Every kid should go through this.”
