Safety was at the forefront as the Oysterville Science Academy students learned how to put out a fire with an extinguisher. The students enjoyed afive days of activities and learning opportunities in partnership with Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center programs. Their hosts were the Pacific County Fire District 1 and the North Beach Water District.

About a dozen Long Beach Peninsula youngsters enjoyed a hands-on experience of science in a couple of locations this summer.

The focus was on fire and water.

Dennis Schweizer, North Beach Water District treatment plant operator

Dennis Schweizer, North Beach Water District treatment plant operator, demonstrates a testing process to the youngsters from the Oysterville Science Academy.
Diane Buttrell

Diane Buttrell confers with student Scarlet during a science class. Buttrell started the educational enrichment program for the Peninsula's higher elementary-age students about seven years ago, believing that learning process over content was a key to embracing lifelong approaches to education.
Science kids

Gwen Brake, a retired teacher, was on hand to teach the youngsters about map tracing and labeling skills, which was an opportunity to learn more about the Long Beach Peninsula’s distinctive shape and boundaries.

