LONG BEACH and OCEAN PARK — Razor clam diggers can return to Long Beach-Ocean Park for a three-day opening beginning Sept. 27.
State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig on morning low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
The upcoming dig is for the following dates and morning low tides:
Sept. 27, Friday, 5:52 a.m. -0.9, Long Beach Peninsula only
Sept. 28, Saturday, 6:36 a.m. -0.8, Long Beach Peninsula only
Sept. 29, Sunday, 7:19 am -0.6, Long Beach Peninsula only
No digging is allowed after noon for these late September digs where low tide occurs in the morning.
"We know people have been looking forward to digging razor clams, and based on our surveys, we expect some great digging on Long Beach," said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
There will be terrific razor clam digging on the other coastal beaches in the months ahead as well, added Ayres. Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings in October, November and December will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable 2019-20 fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach. Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW's website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.