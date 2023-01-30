In the throng, there is no mistaking Hayden Gentry, wide grin, loud laugh, big presence.
Give him a trombone and a basketball game and he is alive. And never, never pianissimo.
“I like to be active. I like to yell,” the sophomore says, a prepared speech, but no less truthful. “This is an opportunity to be loud and have a lot of fun” — he adds a theatrical pause — “which is my main goal in life.”
Gentry and juniors Logan Siewert and Zach Jewell form the noisiest vocal core of the Ilwaco High School pep band.
As the Fishermen basketball gladiators battle northern neighbors Raymond, the trio and their classmates provide musical accompaniment. They play with gusto, they yell, they clap. For some pieces, they sway back and forth like 1950s’ swing bands.
They have rewritten the old sports cliché, “I went to a fight and a hockey game broke out.” In Ilwaco, fans go to a basketball game and hear a band concert break out.
‘Best part of my day’
That transformation is marshaled by one of their own. Alaina Curry is coolly efficient in her leadership, grinning with equal measures of joy and concentration. The senior holds up a white board to signal the next two pieces they’ll play at upcoming timeouts and quarter changes. She flashes the board to her band then sideways along the court to the 11-member cheer squad whose assistant coach Alicia Trusty has choreographed creative “band dances” for each piece.
“This is the best part of my day. I get to be around the people that make me happy,” Curry says. Once spring golf season is over, the senior will graduate and head to Washington State University. There she will study to become a music teacher.
For pep, and in fall when she led the marching band through the chilly football season, she has had to put down her clarinet, though coincidentally that’s the instrument her brother, Brent, an eighth grader, plays in the band.
“I miss playing, but I am happy I am here conducting,” she says, aware of the responsibility. “If I get off, they get off. It is more pressure, because I am in charge.”
Feels like family
Among six trumpet players in the back row, Ewan Olson and Jacob Mathison play without referring to sheet music. “It’s partially memorized,” Mathison concedes, knowing he can glimpse a reminder on a music stand in the row in front if needed. Both practice at home, Olson on a smaller “pocket” trumpet, but they agree that’s not the same.
“It’s fun to come out and play my instrument,” says Mathison, who has played since fifth or sixth grade. “It wouldn’t be nearly as much fun if I was on my own. It’s fun hanging out with your friends.”
Olson, a senior taking Running Start classes, concurs. “One of the biggest reasons is I have had fun doing it since middle school and I like to help the younger kids have that same fun in a band. It’s like a big family.”
Newcomers include Lyla Inskeep, a leader of the youth dance and drama community. “I feel very welcomed,” the eighth grader says. When broadening her activities, she chose the alto saxophone, an instrument that crosses musical genres. “Saxophones are really awesome. I am excited to be here next year.”
Miniature buzzing bugles
A 13-hour day won’t end until rides arrive just before 9 p.m.
Pep band is an after-school club; all 33 students take concert band, jazz or choir. Many have attended daytime classes then found nooks to complete homework until game time nears.
They gather in the music room for their coach’s pre-game talk. Helping their teacher, Rachel Lake, is Missy Baigent, a “band mom” still dedicated to supporting Ilwaco music despite her kids being long graduated.
Lake announces a rare field trip to Forks to help develop school music there, warning that uniform blue band T-shirts and hats are compulsory. The crammed bus will mean sharing seats for five hours each way and — significantly — no room to bring music stands (they must memorize their parts).
Today she is issuing kazoos, mindful of the danger. WIAA has strict etiquette rules for sports fans. Crowd members caught blowing into noisemakers could cause a technical foul being called on their team. The miniature buzzing bugles can be used during band pieces only.
Adapting to the game
Varsity game time beckons. A straggly line of students toting horns, awkward-to-carry music stands, and bulky drums, trots purposefully outside through a shortcut to reach the back of the gym.
The JV boys are starting to draw ahead of Raymond’s basketball team as band members in their uniform baseball caps set up on the corner of the bleachers facing the home bench.
Just like the cheerleaders in the front seats to their left, they will adapt their actions — and their volume — to how Fishermen hoop leaders Alex West and Beckett Turner perform on the court.
They play their longest “set” through the 20-minute warm-up until the crowd is called to order for the national anthem, which garners applause.
Game on.
Keeping the beat
Court action progresses with Ilwaco’s Kyle Morris tossing in 18 first-half points. Raymond’s tallest boys are upsetting the Fishermen’s defense, so coach Eric McMillan adjusts the strategy.
During every break, the band works through its repertoire.
“Louie, Louie,” the Seattle-birthed staple once labeled ““the ultimate expression of youthful rebellion,” sees them swinging their horns and saxophones from side to side. Sharks, more cute than ferocious, swim along the sidelines behind the cheerleaders as the “Jaws” movie theme fills the gym.
The cheer squad dances with joyful intensity to “Paint It Black,” a 1966 Rolling Stones classic enjoying a revival courtesy of Wednesday Addams and her cello. Other selections include “Godzilla” by the Blue Oyster Cult and “Rock Lobster” by the B52s from the late 1970s and the more recent “Believer” by Imagine Dragons.
The pieces span decades, but all share a driving drumbeat that Andrew Gaerlan, Diego Hernandez and fellow percussionists boom through the gym. At one point, Lake grabs drumsticks and takes her turn walloping the biggest bass drum amid her grinning students.
‘Band is a lot of fun’
It’s 71-47. Victory! The buzzer cues another rendition of the “IHS Fight Song” before the sports heroes depart to final cheers from Zoey Huntley-Stern and Rachel Mower’s pom-pom-waving squad.
But the band’s work isn’t done. Like aspiring rock groups at far-flung gigs, these musicians are their own roadies. The line of horns, drums and music stands retraces its steps through the refreshing cool darkness across a concrete platform back indoors to their lair.
Some linger in their happy place.
Gaerlan has played every drum, loudly, switching from snare to bass and then even bigger bass.
“Band is a lot of fun,” the junior says, with an expansive wave as classmates pack horns into scuffed black cases. “I like hanging out with all these people. They bring out this energy. I like it, that they are like a giant family.”
So, is the rhythm of a good percussionist innate or developed?
“It’s something you learn,” he says. “As you are playing the drums, you improve a lot … you kind of have to feel it.”
