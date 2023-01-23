Beckett Turner is poised, controlling his breathing. The raucous gym stills.
His Ilwaco teammates watch him toss in the first free throw; the scoreboard clicks over to 35-10.
As the official bounces the ball back to Turner, another squad is playing its role, silently, but with equal intensity. Eight cheerleaders are wiggling fingers, willing the ball into the hoop in a silent swish.
The forward’s second throw teeters on the rim then falls through.
Ilwaco’s basketball team will win 76-45 against south Pacific County rivals Naselle, a victory spurred by the second IHS team on duty in the gym.
“The student section tonight was amazing,” says Turner, a 6-4 junior having a stellar season. “When the cheerleaders do their chants, and the student section is rocking … it really helps us.”
Prepared for pep
Successful cheer squads capture mood and momentum. Advisor Johanna Gustafson’s 11 student-athletes are akin to improv stage actors who adapt practiced routines to what happens on the court.
Her squad’s day doesn’t begin at 7:15 p.m. when the referee tosses up the ball for Turner to tip. Like the towering player, they have prepared for weeks.
Gustafson reckons her squad has memorized 60 cheers since winter season began late last year. Her daughter Milly, the lone junior, has cheered before. So too have most teammates; six were on the fall football cheer squad.
‘Puff our poms’
An hour ahead of the game, the cafeteria across from the gym is a bee hive. Gustafson has texted today’s color choices for uniform tops, socks, and the style for hair and bows. Most squad members arrive in uniform under sweats, ready to change into their skirts and put on supportive but lightweight sneakers worn only in the gym.
They run brushes through well-combed hair and fix each other’s blue bows. Today’s dress code is hair up halfway, so captain Rachel Mower helps enthusiastic sophomore Hailey Hightower while Annabelle Thielen helps fellow senior Zoey Huntley-Stern.
It is their fourth performance in six days; but three members are absent for the weekend game. Anticipating the exertion, they have paced themselves earlier. “I try not to do anything too crazy,” said Mower, also a senior, although she has consumed a reasonably substantial meal for energy. Their coach encourages plenty of rest, but keeps granola bars in her bag to refuel her squad.
Gustafson pops open a plastic tote stuffed with yellow and blue pom-poms. “Time to ‘puff our poms!’” someone giggles. She shakes the flattened crepe into three dimensions and places them on the cafeteria floor as the girls begin stretching. Two stragglers arrive and Gustafson ensures they have removed all jewelry; WIAA has strict safety rules for student-athletes.
The one boy on the squad, Jaxon Fisher-Pinto, will add volume to the chorus. His only risk is losing his voice. The sophomore’s secret is a spoonful of honey before every game, keeping extra handy, with cough drops if needed. “I like to scream,” he beams. “I get into trouble at school for being so loud, but not here.”
‘Own it’
The coach briefs her team.
“I want to see a lot of rallies today, please,” Gustafson says, alluding to the impromptu solo moves that squad members display when a coordinated cheer line breaks up. Assistant coach Alicia Trusty, who has a professional dance background, is away this night. “I want to tell Alicia that she missed out. I want big kicks. I want toe touches.”
Mower and Huntley-Stern are co-captains. They will spend the next two hours front and center in the two-deck lineup, choosing each cheer, leading the dance moves, stage-whispering “Last time!” before the final repeat.
“You girls are in charge,” Gustafson begins, a reminder more than an admonition. “You’re not asking the person next to you. One of you call it — and own it — and make the decision on what we do. That’s why we have captains.”
They form two practice lines, making crisp arm movements in unison, and yell at one-quarter volume. “R-O-W-D-Y. Let’s get a little bit, rowdy!” More than one cadence reduces the team mascot Fishermen to two syllables. “Fish’men.”
Enjoying the game
Ready, they pause at the gym door for a break in the action before filing in, taking open places at the front of the tightly packed student bleachers across from the team benches.
The JV boys are winning. The cheerleaders sit with pom-poms on knees, clapping, already chugging water. “Give it to Dylan!” the student section roars and speedy freshman guard Dylan Pelas obliges with a 3-pointer that runs the score toward a 51-23 win over smaller neighbor Naselle.
On cue, to student-section applause, the varsity squad enters in their warm-ups, blue with bright yellow short sleeves. The boys circle the basket for pre-game drills. Rachel Lake’s pep band warms up, too; junior percussionist Andrew Gaerlan’s drum makes the entire gym throb.
The cheerleaders bop up and down to the music. Kaitlyn Fisher-Pinto’s bow falls off and it is reattached a second time. The senior, who captained the outdoors fall squad, smiles her enthusiasm. “Coming back from covid reminded me how much we enjoy the games,” she explains.
‘Energy’
New head coach Eric McMillan, an Ilwaco graduate, played in the same gym as recently as 2014. Like the Seahawks’ “12th Man,” he is eager to share credit for his Ilwaco team’s success.
“When we have the student section going, it gives us a lot of energy,” he says. “When the cheerleaders are working, the guys on the bench start cheering along. It keeps them energized, and for the team the energy is up among the guys. It helps us.”
Game time. Miette Chlouber stashes her popcorn under the bleachers and scurries toward the bench to help form a double line. Students pour onto the court and Jaxon Fisher-Pinto and Gustafson issue spare pom-pons to eager little ones.
Retired principal Dave Tobin has the microphone for introductions, the WIAA sportsmanship pledge, and a genuine welcome to Naselle fans who have driven just 22 miles to the familiar gym.
The starters’s names are called. Alex West, Kyle Morris, Derrick Cutting, Turner and Sam Needham race through the low-fiving throng. Kids disperse, dropping loaned pom-poms in a handy cardboard box. Everyone rises, the cheerleaders forming one line, as Lake’s musicians play the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
At center court, Turner prepares to leap high.
Three teams are ready to play tonight’s game.
Practicing respect
Mower and Huntley-Stern lead student voices through “Go! Fight! Win” and “Whose home? Our home!” before the need to get rowdy is spelled out.
West, the senior captain, scores the first of his 14 points and Morris, a junior who will end the night game-high with 25, takes the score to 18-6. When senior Clay Bergeson and his Naselle teammates have the ball, the student section exhorts defense. “D-up!” they yell. This time, the cheerleaders provide the echo.
In the second quarter, the scoring margin, which will reach more than 30 points, is stretching. Ilwaco’s student section cheekily chants “You can’t do that!” when players driving to the hoop are scythed down. Combatants are playing neighbors; many grew up together. Three Ilwaco players will have to change jerseys because of blood.
When Naselle earns a free throw, the cheer squad presents a respectful silence; the home student section doesn’t embrace that protocol.
‘Really good energy’
The third quarter ends with Ilwaco leading 61-35. In the brief break, senior Ione Sheldon, who captains the girls basketball team, seizes an oar. The cheerleaders climb into the crowd and Sheldon directs the student section in a rollercoaster routine that turns the bleachers into a swaying sea of bodies.
The final quarter sees the cheer squad asking “Are you proud to be the Fishermen?” and a shout of “Yes, we are!” — loudest from the band.
As hope ebbs, Naselle freshman Royce Hoff sinks a 3-pointer. Just 64 seconds remain, but his coach, Bill Olsen, is on his feet cajoling the nearest referee. The buzzer and one loud roar ends the spectacle. The scoreboard shows 76-45; the bleachers empty.
Back in the cafeteria, squad members change shoes, stuff hair bows into backpacks, and tug on coats. They have inspired the crowd with more than 25 cheers.
Coach McMillan will later say his boys, “did a great job of executing our game plan.”
Cheer captain Mower delivers a similar verdict.
“We had really good energy out there.”
