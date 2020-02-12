Not long ago four of us, each a citizen scientist, ventured to Tarlatt of the South Bay Unit of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. Our plan was to clean the nesting boxes in preparation of the 2020 breeding bird season. In addition, we made notes about the nests’ appearance and determined whether a nest was a successful based on its appearance, coupled with our observations during the breeding season. We also took photos of each nest, trimmed the grass around the base of the stakes that the boxes are attached to and made repairs when we could.
In the early days of spring migration in 2019, one day we witnessed large numbers of violet-green swallows flitting around the boxes. They sat on the tops and even peeked in the holes. I remember that the next day none were to be seen, but the tree swallows were beginning to put in an appearance. They, too did not stay long. They moved on.
A few weeks later, the boxes had been claimed by a new group of tree swallows and this time the birds stayed. They busied themselves with nest building. Searching for just the right grasses and feathers to make a soft lining for their babies kept them busy for several days. According to scientists, they will fly great distances to get just the right feathers.
The results of our labors indicated that on 85th Street three nesting boxes appeared to have produced successful nesting. The rest appeared to have been unsuccessful. On 95th Street, barn swallows nested successfully on the kiosk beams. Of the 12 tree swallow boxes on 95th Street, eight were unsuccessful and four were successful.
There appear to be several explanations for these findings including four or five unhatched eggs in nests or young that did not fledge. Two boxes appeared to have been tampered with, and therefore, not used, while others were just simply unused.
Four hours and 21 nesting boxes later, Al and Judy Franklin, Susan Stauffer and I packed up our tools and headed for home. The number of successful nests was disappointing, but our hope is for better results in 2020.
”Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from the Chinook Observer, Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.