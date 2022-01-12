RAYMOND — Rural towns have many small business owners — however, to that community the business isn’t small. It becomes a lifeline to the conveniences of urban living. Sometimes that must include two-businesses-in-one or someone who is willing to take on more than one enterprise to help the community thrive. Michelle Layman, owner of Willapa Printing Boutique (WPB) is a businesswoman ready to take on most anything the community needs.
“I think she’s a great businesswoman and a go-getter,” said Jeff Karnatz, owner of Alder + Co. in Raymond.
Layman's business adventure began with a scrapbook store, which evolved into a printing and scrapbooking business, then just printing, then with the pandemic it became a print shop and a clothing boutique. The pandemic was the catalyst for the boutique-plan launch.
Layman and selling partner Danielle Settlemyre, production manager, plus mascot Ozzy, started to sell fashion on Facebook Live. Layman and Settlemyre have the right chemistry to keep their audience interested and entertained.
“…[D]oing 'lives' is my favorite [thing]. I never thought it would be something I love to do, let alone be good at!” said Settlemyre.
They pride themselves on giving truthful information on sizing for “curvy” girls and “regular” girls.
“We try to teach our ladies to own what they have and be comfortable and be confident in it,” said Layman.
With 75% of the customers being local, there is no shortage of people seeing each other in the same clothing. It would seem to be a problem for customers, but is more of a badge of honor than anything. People appreciate the honesty and friendship they experience with Layman and Settlemyre.
“I also like the atmosphere of the store and the all-around good feeling of the people there. It just feels homey and good,” said customer Heidi Van Every Worlton.
The Lodge on Seventh has created a persona of accepting what you are and owning it. The building was built long ago with Masonic hands. After a while it became a place where the community could keep in shape. It’s always been a part of the community that gathered people and showed off its many angles and curves. The WPB is the same.
Layman and husband Heath Layman, Cosmopolis deputy chief of police, have worked together to restore The Lodge on Seventh while respecting the “quirkiness” of the building. The checkout counters were once the floors. Look at the grooves in the wood from the ladies’ heel marks. They tell of long ago dances and community events. There are sparkles on the ceiling that can only make the shop magical.
The WPB is located on the second floor of the building and there is a large space downstairs as well. Layman could have easily used it for the printing operations; however, she kept it open and will refurbish it to be a community space. It will hold up to 150 people and will be easily reserved online.
The decision was easily made by Layman because she recognizes the need to have places to gather and continue building a sense of community. Her small town needs it like every other community. There needs to be a place to share each other’s moments.
“The connection is important,” Layman said.
The Lodge on Seventh sits on the corner waiting for customers to come shop for something to wear, something to print, or somewhere to have a gathering. More than anything, The Lodge on Seventh is glad to see everyone. It isn’t alone anymore, trying to figure out how to entice people to come back. Layman swung open the doors and called your name.
