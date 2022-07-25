The cabin called “Lewis”

The cabin called “Lewis” is the first of three planned in Long Beach as part of a cluster of homes intended for vacation rentals. “It’s very satisfying. This was a ‘passion project,’” said owner Toby Friesen of Vancouver, who has three existing neighboring rentals. “I knew I wasn’t going to get my money back in 10 years, but I wanted to see my vision.”

 PATRICK WEBB

PENINSULA — As a kid, Toby Friesen enjoyed relaxing at the beach.

He was homeschooled, traveled frequently with his father, Portland jazz musician David Friesen, and stayed in beach cabins.

Toby Friesen

Toby Friesen, playing with 1-year-old granddaughter, Hazel.
The outside of “Lewis”

The outside of “Lewis,” the first of three neighboring vacation rentals four miles north of Long Beach, features a patio, hot tub and landscaped grass area. The upper-story bedroom has a deck.
Games

Owner Toby Friesen developed a love of games during a childhood spent traveling as the son of a Portland-based jazz musician. He has made sure his vacation rental homes in Long Beach are suitably stocked.
Artistic details

Artistic details abound on the walls of the “Lewis” vacation rental house in Long Beach, with a Native American theme inside and carefully crafted critters like this one outside.
The upstairs bedroom

The upstairs bedroom features an en suite bathroom, wood cabinets that match the rest of the sturdy decor, and a deck.

