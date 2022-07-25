PENINSULA — As a kid, Toby Friesen enjoyed relaxing at the beach.
He was homeschooled, traveled frequently with his father, Portland jazz musician David Friesen, and stayed in beach cabins.
He developed a joy in building stuff, too, dragging his Red Ryder wagon to stores and towing home scrap wood.
Now he has a business venture that combines both loves.
Part-way up the Long Beach Peninsula, he is busy creating high-end vacation rentals. To give them a regional historical flavor, he is naming the latest ones after key characters in West Coast history.
His start
Friesen, 48, is a Vancouver resident who has a business as fitness consultant. He has also invested significantly in real estate, buying lots or existing buildings and seeking to enhance them.
He began by buying and remodelling “Seagrass,” a five-bedroom house on 117th Lane about four miles north of central Long Beach. It became a rental, complete with volleyball court and hot tub. Next he acquired “Ocean Trail,” a six-bedroom home with game room and ocean view in the same neighborhood that can accommodate 10 guests. He also owns undeveloped lots behind “Seacrest,” though said he has no immediate plans for them.
“Beach Cabin” at 11803 Pacific Way was an existing property one street north, off 118th Street, that the prior owner had begun to remodel. When the owner died, Friesen bought it and completed the improvements. It has a 1.2-acre shaded setting with visitors driving through a high wooden square arch akin to a Western ranch entrance. The name “Beach Cabin” doesn’t reflect the scale of the property — the house features two master suites and is assessed for $514,400.
‘Joy’
Now, after extensive land clearance, Friessen has begun creating his “Fort Clatsop” units at 11805 Pacific Way, with a similar high wood-style entrance like the neighboring “Beach Cabin” to the east.
“Lewis” is already open for short-term rental customers and “Clark” is being built immediately to the north. A bare flat lot stands where “Sacagawea” will be created between the “Lewis” and the “Beach Cabin” sites. A fourth was considered during early planning, but Friesen said it would have made the site too cramped.
He intentionally has no specific schedule. “I don’t like timetables,” Friesen said. “They take the joy out of everything!”
“Lewis” features two bedrooms, one with a balcony, a full-size kitchen, a cosy open living area with gas fireplace, and it has two bathrooms. Outside are a hot tub, patio and landscaped sitting area. While there is no ocean view, the beach is a short walk through the dunes. The decor features solid wood highlights and a sturdy open-design staircase to the upper bedroom.
‘Detail’
Using Peninsula businesses was an important choice for Friesen. He employed Wirkkala Construction of Long Beach to prepare the land and install a sepic system, and used lumber and other supplies from Oman & Sons, also of Long Beach.
“I didn’t understand anything about decor,” Friesen said, recalling his early solo work on the other places. “It wasn’t until later that I learned about interior design and how to make a place more comfortable.”
He was especially pleased to link up with Jeremy Baker of ProCreations construction. “He is a builder with an eye for detail,” said Friesen, crediting his craftsman’s patience as their schedule changed.
When welding work was needed, for furniture and other elements, he called on Bennett Boats, run by Marty Bennett of Seaview. He also linked up with Scott Rogers at EC Electric; Belks provided plumbing services. Some display photos are by Kim Rose Adams of Astoria.
‘Reward’
Friesen said the first phases of his Long Beach projects were especially pleasing because of the struggles involved getting things done, something modern start-up businesses have recently labelled, “the trench of sorrow.”
“It was crushingly depressing at time,” he said, recalling working single-handed through exhausting weekends during its early days. “The reward is just not giving up and being able to see your vision realized.”
