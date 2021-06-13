CATHLAMET — Jeff Jensen believes his latest project is “giving back.”
After a long career as a Hollywood movie and TV stuntman, he has retired. Now he is putting all his energy into a foundation, called Soldier To Cinema. It is designed to help disabled military veterans train for jobs in the film industry.
“There are kids coming back from the desert with disabilities and haven’t had their lives yet, but they are missing arms and legs,” he said.
The project draws on Jensen’s many Hollywood contacts and his board of directors are people with professional skills from occupational therapists and pain management specialists. A combat-wounded U.S. Marine Corps veteran from the Vietnam era and other film industry personnel are among supporters.
Details are available online at www.soldiertocinema.org, which has a link for donations.
“We want to have them train on a real movie, doing the set, camera, grip, transportation,” he said. The concept is to provide paying jobs and training. He is also working to encourage the various industry unions to “fast track” the veterans.
He said he has eight scripts available and hopes to offer vocational training opportunities in every job in film making. These jobs are listed on the web site.
Jensen said his life of make-believe fighting in movies pales compared with the real experiences of American military personnel.
“I have been ‘killed’ in every war America has ever fought,” he smiled, “but these young people are the heroes. The stuff they did was real bad ass. I just faked it.”
He said the potential satisfaction from the project is immeasurable.
“It’s getting me such a reward,” he said. “It will be a lease on life for a vet that has given up a part of his body for our freedom.”
If successful, he hopes to expand the program to benefit injured first responders.
