I am researching. I am discovering. I am learning. For me, there is a new path to take every day. It’s not hard, but it is a mindset. A little journey or trail, no matter if it is by foot, in the brain, on paper or just viewing something beautiful on screen.
“To travel is to take a journey into yourself.” —Danny Kaye.
Over the weekend, and on a dry day I might add, I ventured over to the Raymond South-Bend area again; I love it over there. They have several opportunities to get out and take photographs, walk a trail and just take in the sights. My friend Lea would be joining me today.
“Good company in a journey makes the way seem shorter.” —Izzak Walton.
Very true, but today was different. I wanted my friend to enjoy the day with me at peace. It has been a rough year for her… "Serenity now!"
While I was awaiting her arrival, I walked around Riverfront Park in Raymond. It is located off Alder Street in downtown Raymond, next to the Carriage Museum and Alder and Co. This park has a Kayak Dock, outdoor amphitheater, picnic tables and thankfully, restrooms. The wild life is abundant and the opportunity for some great photos is always at hand. It is definitely a stopping point along the Willapa Hills Trail, part of my next adventure. Originating in Chehalis, it runs from Raymond through to South Bend and very convenient to downtown Raymond.
In walking around the trail and dock, I was amazed by the potential of the space around me. All the festivals and entertainment that is held here and what is still to come. It is all so very quaint, yet vast, in a way. I had the opportunity to take it in all by myself. Not a soul around. I felt blessed with the calm and quiet of the day. I saw what I thought was a river otter, several fish jumping and a lonely goose with a lot to say after what looked like a scuffle with an underwater creature biting his bum. But I digress.
The flowers were open, the grass green & trimmed and some beautiful old trees with their stories to tell. Along the way and around the dock are "Points of Interest" panels. Information about the area which I always find fascinating and I always learn something by them. The help bring the entire experience all together. Just wish I had my kayak, oh well. The path I chose on this day was getting better. That said, alas, Lea is here. We get our coffee at Alder and Co. and take our much needed walk. I’ve missed my friend. Time to start the healing process with nature and to keep moving forward.
“Life is a journey. When we stop, things don’t go right." —Pope Francis.
On this day; this trail, this path was about just getting out there. Today, it was with a special pal to make memories and just breathe. (No Sasquatch sightingsyet, but there is always the drive home to Long Beach.) I have tried to encourage that in all my writings. If I can inspire or motivate just one person to do that, then I am a success. Our Pacific County has so much to offer. We truly do live in a wonderful little corner of the world. We have to take care of it — no one else will. (No drop-ship here if things go sideways.) So, let’s make a conscious effort to just get out there and advocate for a beautiful way of life. In the immortal words of Steve Perry, the man-the-myth-the legend: "Don’t Stop Believin’!”
