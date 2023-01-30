Whaling ship Orca

The Orca, a West Coast-based whaling ship owned by Pacific Steam Whaling Company, is featured on a label for canned salmon, which the company also produced.

 California digital archives

During their golden age in the mid-19th century, American whaling ships traveled around the world in search of big paydays.

Thousands of whales, particularly sperm whales, were hunted for their precious blubber and spermaceti oil — used for candles, lanterns and fuel that lit the streets of 1800s America.

Pacific Steam Whaling

Pacific Steam Whaling Co., based in San Francisco, was one of several firms that made a fortune hunting whales in the North Pacific, Bering Sea and Arctic Ocean in the late-18th and early-19 centuries. America’s whaling industry largely relocated to the West Coast after completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869 allowed quick transportation of Pacific whale oil to East Coast markets.
Gam onboard whaling ship

Gams provided sailors with opportunities to socialize and hear stories from home.
Melville portrait

Author Herman Melville’s experience attending a gam inspired the writing of “Moby Dick.”
Ships at sea

Isolation and loneliness were common for sailors onboard whaling ships. When time and shared interests allowed, whaling crews far from home visited and cooperated.

Julia Triezenberg is an educator at the Columbia River Maritime Museum.

Tags

