James Beard was a big man and carried himself with extreme composure. He was beloved by millions of Americans. If Julie Child — his old friend and sometimes catering partner — brought us French cuisine on a silver platter, Beard reintroduced our American roots on plain pottery. Hardly forgotten, his legacy still inspires. My wife Laurie and I were lucky enough to get to know the man, and this is a small piece of his story that links the legend to our Columbia-Pacific region.
Beard came to us through my mother’s bookstore, a marvelous shop on the corner of Pacific Way and Bolstad. What James adored, and bought, was cookbooks, dozens of cookbooks. Mom had all of his and hundreds more. These were the pride of her bookstore, the Bookvender. She loved to cook, and so, many volumes took the drive home and were added to her personal collection.
I met the bon vivant for the first time during spring break from college, my senior year. Of course I was awe-struck. I hate to admit that I was a bit bashful in my early 20s, but I found myself at a loss for words. Thank god, the habit didn’t carry over for too long, though I’m sure there are certain people who wished that it had! Perhaps, my mother was one. Nonetheless, after several visits, I felt comfortable enough, and sometime thereafter I did something quite daring: I asked Beard to dinner.
Laurie and I were new to the Shelburne Inn. We bought the Victorian in 1977 and began a 40-year obsession with its restoration, and of course, its operation. Food remained a major preoccupation.
We lived in a back room that had a private kitchen cobbled onto an open porch. We laid a clear variegated plastic sheet over the makeshift room. The floor listed about 15 degrees. Beard either found it charming or he lied, which I doubt. Gracious as the man was — and he was — he held to the truth like a seeker on a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Nor was he squeamish with his opinions. Nor should he have been, for the chef was one of the finest pioneers of food in America. Indeed, as food has undergone a renaissance over the last five decades, much of the genesis of modern American cuisine began at his doorstep.
‘Surprise me’ with mussels
James loved mussels and I bragged to him that I had a spot to collect them. “Surprise me,” he said, his gaze settling sternly onto mine. Twinkles softened the exposure.
He came midweek with a friend named John Carroll. My mutt, Tasha, greeted them and immediately rolled onto her back. Clearly, I remember Beard saying, “Oh my! You are quite a slut,” and then he roared hilariously. We all joined in.
Never attempt to keep up with a big man and his drink. Beard outweighed me by five or six stones, and he could hold his liquor. At the point where I suddenly realized my intoxication level (high), James suggested, “Let’s see you cook.” Suddenly, my confidence plunged like low tide below North Head. That is where I had gathered the mussels. At that moment, I wished I could disappear down that steep cliff.
A little cream, a little wine — save a pat of butter for the final touch. I steamed open the mussels adding a good cup of white wine, and then threw in fresh herbs and the butter. We ate the mussels in the broth. Once steamed, that nectar defines the dish. Leftover stock was quickly transformed into a fettuccine sauce with more butter and cream. Perhaps you might remember the French chef/legend, Paul Bocuse saying, (in French of course), “Nothing wrong with a little butter and a little cream.” And waving his hands excitedly. In this case, Bocuse was dead on.
Laurie had prepared a shrimp aspic, which pleased both men immensely. Other mussels we steamed and ground into a seafood forcemeat, serving them spooned back into their shells with fine diced peppers, parmesan, garlic and breadcrumbs. There was more, but I no longer remember all the entrees. Intentionally, they all included the deep orange bivalves.
Laurie baked a wonderful cake, Julia Child’s Le Gateau Victoire Au Chocolate, Mousseline (whew!). We continued drinking and laughing and chasing our inebriated dreams and lofty aspirations. The man was so charming, so much fun.
James invited us to dine with him in Gerhardt and later Laurie took a cooking class with the master in Seaside. Everything he touched seemed magical. We adored the man.
The Ark becomes famous
About this time, Nancy Main and Jamella Lucas leased the Shelburne Restaurant. Soon enough, Beard was introduced to the chefs. Naturally, he recognized their talent. Word spread quickly through the region. Beard brought universal attention to their style of cooking. Was this 1979? Certainly thereabouts. Months later the ladies bought the Ark Restaurant. Fame — helped along by Beard’s article in the New York Times — sent their reputation soaring. And who could deny their talents? A few months later Beard died, and to this day, I mourn the loss of his friendship.
Today, amid an immense array of culinary talent, the field is overloaded with so much competition. Often, it is practically hand-to-hand combat. In those days, a half-century ago, food in America was just finding a voice. The man who carried it forward — who was in the forefront — was the critic and chef, Mr. James Beard. He taught us that America had many cultural styles of cuisine, from the Southwest to the Northwest, from Maine to the Midwest. He taught us to respect our own.
Well, so much stardust. Thank god for the blessings that pass through our fingers and the strength of memories. And inspiration! He always will.
