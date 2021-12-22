Being a newspaper writer is the best job in the world.
It offers a remarkable insight into your community and you meet neighbors who do interesting things.
For 45 years, I have spilled ink in a good cause. Nine papers, five states, two countries. I started when I was 19; I am an old if not mature dude.
Inevitably the biggest headlines are reserved for “bad” news. People die; planes crash; our planet is trashed; war never seems to end. But throughout my career, and especially these last few years writing for the Chinook Observer, I have sought to accentuate the positive. My ninth paper epitomizes a phrase coined in the trade press: “a good newspaper is a community having a conversation with itself.”
I delight that one week I am writing about Hollywood stuntman Jeff Jensen moving here, the next Lee LaFollette, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary publicist, earning an award, and Sharon Petersen reminiscing about the Cold War. And 2021’s most remarkable headline: Ilwaco High School graduates, sister and brother Amelia Cook and Leland Holeman, crafting the legs for a helicopter that NASA flew on Mars.
Void
2021 was the year that we didn’t quite get out of the covid emergency.
I was lucky enough to win a bunch of state awards for writing; these were announced in October and the swelling in my head has only just gone down.
One was about the 2020 death of my mother. Readers have been touched by my stories about the decline of my parents in faraway England where I was born. My story about Mum is everyone’s covid story. I would bet we all know someone who has died. Since I wrote it, I have lost a brother in law, a former work colleague and a member of my Ilwaco Masons lodge.
I could not travel to Mum’s funeral to give the 11-minute oration I had written eight years earlier while flying home from my Dad’s funeral. “Hatchings, matchings and dispatchings” mark our calendars. Without group ceremonies and accompanying hugs, normalcy is replaced by a disruptive void.
‘Heroes’
Shutdowns boosted my appreciation of one institution. I’m not an objective journalist when it comes to public libraries. Librarians — “information warriors” — continue to be my heroes, resisting book banning. Ilwaco, Ocean Park and Naselle have some remarkable assets in helpful Timberland staff, the multi-branch collection, and the eighth wonder of the world: Inter-library loan.
And I have discovered what astute family members have always known. That bubbly, life-and-soul-of-the-party Englishman, who can interview anyone, make speeches at the drop of a hat, and is occasionally funny … is really a closet introvert, as happy in the company of his teddy bear as amid humans.
I tease a lot, but there is a serious side, too. Since I moved here in 1998, I have been impressed by those who work on mental health. In recent times, two favorite neighbors, Nikki Fortuna and Barbara Bate, have stepped up advocacy. With covid unbalancing our psyches, their efforts are significant.
Not ‘lost’
My favorite covid quote is from an Ilwaco High School senior, Violet Boulton, a percussion player with an edgy sense of humor. I had been invited to photograph band camp by inspirational music teacher Rachel Lake as students returned from the shutdown, not even close to normalcy.
I asked about “losing a year.” I was immediately corrected. Boulton was not willing to buy into the cliché about the impact of covid on her teenage years. “I have not ‘lost’ a year as much as it was really difficult,” she said. She worked with her mother, Dawnya Davis, who owns an Ocean Park pet salon. “I have learned to be a lot more independent and also time management — so I have learned a lot from it.”
Helping
Ilwaco has outstanding students seizing opportunities where they can. Jaden Turner is a star on the basketball court, but it was terrific to learn of his enthusiasm with the Big Brother, Big Sister program. Gabby Bell is everywhere. I took her photo training with IHS cheerleader teammates; next she was rehearsing a lead role in a play. Mention of the cheer squad isn’t complete without noting the impressive manner in which seniors Chloe Martin and Lindsy Agee help the underclassmen. Their encouragement demonstrates terrific maturity. Naselle’s cheer squad under dedicated advisors Herlet Padilla and Blair Gray mirrors that approach.
Tears
Theater is my passion; but sports is unscripted drama. It was my pleasure to write about Daniel Quintana of Ilwaco retaining his title as 2B state cross country champion. At the finish line, once I realized Quintana was going to win again, I was in tears as I raised my camera to get the “money shot.”
The following week, Naselle’s volleyball team placed fifth at the state tournament in Yakima. Athletic Director AJ Smith sat with me courtside. A couple of times he made us switch seats, which I thought was odd, but he assured me it would improve the team’s chances. Sure enough, it did!
Bella Colombo impressed me. She scored zero points, sidelined by a leg injury. But that didn’t stop the irrepressible junior from supporting her team from the bench.
Pain
Naselle’s football team played with invention and enthusiasm. I traveled the foggy, windy road to faraway Pomeroy to watch them win a quarterfinal, then was at chilly Moses Lake the following week when they lost the semifinal to the 1B state champions.
There is a continuity about the families which provide Naselle’s core, including the Eatons (coach Jeff, whose retirement, like his brother, Lonnie’s, earned prominent coverage), the Stranges (players Joe and Jack) and the Lindstroms (players Kolten and Jacob). Track star Trent Stephens, an articulate senior, stepped out of his comfort zone to join the squad. Another who impressed was lineman George Wilson; his pain after that semifinal was palpable.
The arts
Artists amaze me. Judith Altruda’s discovery of a cache of “lost” paintings by Eugene Landry, who chronicled the Shoalwater Bay tribe during difficult years, was remarkable. When covid safety improved, tribal leaders displayed them in Tokeland.
It has been fun to highlight creative souls who haven’t been extensively featured, including Ron Pulliam and talented pals at the Riverside Gallery cooperative in South Bend, Long Beach potter Sue Rosselli, and Ocean Park artists Luana Stauffer and Cathy Hamilton, as well as stalwarts like basketmaker Susan Spence, Don Nisbett, Sue Raymond and Bette Lu Krause.
Art educators like Monica Smith at Naselle and Kelli Hughes-Ham at Ilwaco play an important role, too. I hope we cherish these and other artists who nurture others. We need the arts — all kinds. The Blues hasn’t been my favored musical genre, but spend an hour talking to Clint Carter and Don King, who host the Nahcotta festival, and you’ll be hooked. Let’s face it, what got us through the covid shutdowns? The arts.
Proud
It has been pleasing to chronicle neighbors’ writing talents, too. Pete Young, Ira Kitmacher and Amber Rose have added new voices, poet Andrew Puzauskas fascinates, and playwright Joe Paliani has cleverly branched out. And the prolific duo of Sydney Stevens and Jan Bono continues to delight.
A journalism pal in Omaha allowed me access to a private blog chronicling her breast cancer journey. It was more than one woman’s intimate diary. She covered every doctor visit and described every symptom as if it was a journalism investigation. I hope she will develop her story into a book.
The Wood sisters have done something similar with their fertility struggles; their courage and frankness is an inspiration. The manner in which the community rallied around the Harrells as sassy Dylan deteriorated before our eyes makes me proud to live here. Her legacy lives on in several forms.
Thanks
So what does 2022 hold? I am optimistic.
I don’t think covid is over. Anyone who says otherwise is foolish.
And I don’t buy into the mindset of “let’s just get on with our lives because we don’t want to replicate the shutdowns.” I am aware of pocketbook worries, but eager to embrace an opportunity some socially aware thinkers have labeled “the great re-set.”
I may be the last person in America to remove my mask. If so, I make no apology.
Still masked, but with notebook and camera in hand, I am eager to see what 2022 brings for our community.
Thanks for letting me share your positive stories.
