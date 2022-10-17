Just about every media reference to Ida and Louise Cook describes them as “unlikely heroines.”

The two Holocaust-era women’s lives are highlighted in a new novel by author Marianne Monson, who moved to Astoria in 2017.

'The Opera Sisters'

“The Opera Sisters” is about two extremely close British sisters. It is dedicated to the memory of Marianne Monson’s great grandmother and great aunt, Afton and Alice, who lived across the street from each other. Monson wore her great grandmother’s dress when she spoke to an Astoria audience in September. “I think it is great to be a part of a community that supports and values writers,” she said at a Writers Guild book-launch at Winecraft.
Ida Cook

Ida Cook wrote under the pen name of Mary Burchell. She wrote magazine articles and romance novels which helped pay for her opera trips.
Monson at presentation

“The Opera Sisters” is dedicated to the memory of Monson’s great-grandmother and great aunt, Afton and Alice, who lived across the street from each other. Monson wore her great-grandmother’s dress when she spoke to a local audience in September.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.