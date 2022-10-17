Just about every media reference to Ida and Louise Cook describes them as “unlikely heroines.”
The two Holocaust-era women’s lives are highlighted in a new novel by author Marianne Monson, who moved to Astoria in 2017.
Monson delights in historical fiction, has taught at Clatsop Community College and is the president of the Writers Guild, an Astoria-based support group and training forum.
Her just-published work, “The Opera Sisters,” tells the story of the two British women whose fascination with opera become a cover for helping persecuted Jews escape Hitler’s Germany and Austria.
Many of 47-year-old Monson’s works have been about women’s achievements, including “Frontier Grit,” about unlikely pioneers, and “Women of the Blue and Gray,” which showcased Civil War “mothers, medics, soldiers and spies.”
She said her longtime book editor sent her an article about the Cooks just as she was considering a World War II story. Her grandfather had served with the Tenth Mountain Division, an American Army outfit modeled on Norwegian ski patrols that saw action in the Italian Alps; her grandmother was an inspector in a U.S. ammunition factory.
“I have been wanting to write a World War II book for a while because of that family connection to the era,” she said. “But it is written about so much. I wanted it to be a different angle. She sent me the article about Ida and Louise and said it would make a great novel.”
Opera groupies
The Cook sisters were in their early 30s and had stable but low-paying Civil Service (government) office jobs in London. Ida was about to begin a magazine and romance novel writing career under the pen name of Mary Burchell, that would later make her prominent. (“Ida’s scribbles,” the family calls them.) World War I battlefield and influenza epidemic losses had decimated the male population, so with real-life romance seeming unlikely their passion became opera.
The sisters have been described as “opera groupies” by their nephew John Cook and by journalist Isobel Vincent, who has written about them. They saved money by being frugal — walking to work instead of catching buses — then spent long hours in ticket queues. They cultivated friendships with opera stars of the 1930s, snapping their photos at the stage door, writing fan letters, and meeting them backstage seeking autographs. Often they were invited to social gatherings, cementing friendships that would last decades.
Power of music
That led them to Austrian conductor Clemens Krauss and his Romanian-born wife, soprano Viorica Ursuleac. Historians have noted that Krauss was a favorite of Hitler, although he would be exonerated of collaboration during the Nuremberg Trials. They sought to save the musicians they worked alongside, while Hitler’s regime denied artistic and business opportunities to Jews and even rewrote classical works to omit Hebrew words from Handel and Mozart librettos.
One passage by Monson captures the manner in which Ida Cook, having learned about the plight of the Jews, is asked whether she will help. Could they return to the safety of their London home as if nothing had happened?
“If they did, Ida knew their faces would haunt her for the rest of her life. She swallowed hard against her fear. ‘How do you do it?’”
“Do what, dear?” Viorica asked.“How do you pretend like the music even matters anymore?”
The light of understanding lit up her face. “In some ways, it matters less,” Viorica said simply. “But in some ways, it matters more than ever.”
Undermining the Nazis
In the late 1930s. Hitler’s bureaucratic machine began confiscating Jewish assets and sending some Jews to labor camps. This created a “Catch-22,” because countries like Great Britain and the U.S. — which were willing to fill refugee quotas — required financial guarantees. Without assets, they could not apply.
And that generated remarkable elements of the Cooks’ story. Firstly, Krauss began scheduling operas to coincide with the sisters’ visits to conceal their planned meetings with potential refugees. Monson describes how Louise is first to grasp the delicious irony.
“So you mean, if we use your opera performances as a cover to help those they’ve targeted, we’d be using the Nazi operas to undermine their own goals?” she asks, as the conductor smiles at her comprehension.
When they traveled to Europe, the sisters would meet with Jewish families, take possession of their expensive jewelry and fur coats, and wear them openly on their return to England. Using embroidery stitches taught by their mother, they carefully hand-sewed British labels inside the borrowed coats to outfox German customs inspectors who they distracted with chocolate. At home, they spent all their free time recruiting guarantors to sponsor Jewish families; Ida even quit her job to focus on their campaign.
Peace was elusive
Monson has used the style of historical fiction using real characters, notably in, “A Novel of Martha Hughes Cannon: Frontier Doctor and First Female State Senator.” Her tale, published in early 2020, highlights the Utah woman’s work in health and politics against a background of polygamy in the late 19th century.
Similarly, Monson’s latest work imagines the British women’s lives while weaving in passages describing historical details about England and Germany in the lead-up to the outbreak of war in 1939.
Monson calls these episodes “prose poems.” One depicts a pro-Nazi rally in the United States. Others describe Picasso’s “Guernica,” a reaction to the brutality of the Spanish Civil War, Adolph Hitler’s rise to power, and British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of the fascist leader with his announcement, “I believe it is peace for our time.” Monson’s telling of the reaction of the Cook sisters’ father reflected a divided nation. “What did I tell you? Hitler doesn’t want war any more than we do,” he says. But Winston Churchill, not then in power, warned war was inevitable — and was proved right in less than a year.
Terror from the sky
Monson highlights Churchill’s speeches to the British parliament, describes the 1940 retreat from Dunkirk, and battlefield developments.
“These were things that the sisters knew about, but were not involved in,” Monson said.
However, the Blitz — the German Luftwaffe’s bombing of London — was very much a part of the sisters’ lives. Air raid shelters, black-out curtains and mobile canteens feeding city dwellers, who faced sugar, butter and bacon rationing, became a way of life. German engineers developed rockets that Britons nicknamed “doodlebugs,” which killed civilians and destroyed entire streets. Monson describes Londoners’ everyday lives in detail with a matter-of-factness that many Britons of that generation used when they spoke of it.
Eventually, the tide turned, culminating in Hitler’s suicide, the 1945 German surrender and the eventual Victory in Europe Day. Monson’s finale, which has an operatic flavor, is a surprise so won’t be mentioned here.
Travel in a time of covid
To research the story, Monson had planned a trip for September 2020 to delve into archival records and visit the European opera houses and British homes where the Cooks had lived. But covid restrictions began in March that year. Any international travel seemed unlikely.
While enduring an ever-changing tangle of regulations, just two weeks before she would have had to cancel, European authorities granted Monson permission to travel. Many archives were closed, but she attended an opera in Vienna during a brief period when artistic activities reopened, viewed the Dachau concentration camp site near Munich and saw the preserved Churchill War Rooms in London.
She was also welcomed inside the Cooks’ former home by its gracious modern occupant.
‘Overture of Hope’
The sisters’ story has been a focus of Canadian-born journalist Vincent, whose nonfiction work is “Overture of Hope: Two Sisters’ Daring Plan That Saved Opera’s Jewish Stars from the Third Reich.” Amazon promotes it as being “Schindler’s List meets The Sound of Music.”
Archives from the BBC and elsewhere have showcased the Cooks’ lives. A search on YouTube reveals a couple a radio interviews in which the sisters modestly describe their adventures. “The funny thing is we weren’t the James Bond type — we were just respectable Civil Service typists,” Ida told one interviewer.
Observers pondering the cost of the sisters’ frequent overseas trips have speculated that they may have received some unpublicized financial support or even been spies for the British government; a movie executive has claimed the CIA had a file on them.
Honored in the English NE
After the war, Ida continued writing, and some of her 112 books featured operatic themes. She wrote an autobiography in 1956 called “We Followed Our Stars”; an expanded version was published in 2008 as “Safe Passage.” In a September talk hosted by the Writers Guild in Astoria, Monson said her chronology appeared jumbled. “There are clearly places where she is obscuring the truth,” she said.
The sisters always maintained that they helped only 29 people. They were honored by the Israeli Holocaust remembrance group Yad Vashem in 1964 and by the British government in 2010.
Ida died in 1986 and Louise in 1991. Although their adult lives were spent in London, the two sent their early years in Sunderland, a working-class community on Britain’s northeast coast. Leaders there erected a plaque in 2017 marking their achievements — a location which Monson visited during her research.
Disturbing parallels
Now “The Opera Sisters” is completed after three years’ work, Monson is eager to pursue her next project, collaborating on a young readers’ book about the civil war in Guatemala.
She enjoyed listening to the audio version featuring British actress Anne Flosnik, a specialist in accents. The day her book was published, Monson announced to friends online, “They were incredible women who used their profound gift for love to help people during one of the world’s darkest eras.”
She hopes that as well as enjoying a compelling story of heroism, readers will recognize disturbing parallels between Hitler’s era and today’s political climate with book banning and hate.
“As I was working, I was struck by how much the same arguments appear about about immigration and some fears and concerns, populist leaders, raging inflation,” she said. “One of the great things about spending time on history, you realize what has happened before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.