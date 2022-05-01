Coral Couling appears as Maid Marian and Aliyanna Hudson takes the title role of Robin Hood in the latest musical production of the Hilltop Drama Club in Ilwaco. It will be staged 6 p.m. Friday, May 6 and 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
ILWACO — There are outlaws running around Hilltop Auditorium.
And they’re singing!
“Robin Hood — The Musical” is the latest production of the Hilltop Drama Club in Ilwaco.
Director Cheryl Cochran is assisted by Terry LeRud. They have assembled a cast of middle-school actors for a spoof of the merry old tales of England.
“This production is hilarious and you don't want to miss it,” said Cochran, calling it, “fun for all ages.”
Two performances are planned at 6 p.m. Friday, May 6 and 1 p.m. Saturday May 7. Doors open 30 minutes before show times. Admission is by cash donation.
Aliyanna Hudson plays Robin Hood, Coral Couling is Maid Marian, Alyssa Ortez is the cowardly Sheriff of Nottingham and Lyla Inskeep portrays the sheriff’s wife. Other lead roles are played by Evie Metzger as the evil Lady Merle and Lillian Oldham as the scatterbrained Salome. Merry men include Devon Day as Little John, Olivia Rohrer as Will Scarlett and Michael Finley as Friar Tuck.
The cast also includes Haley Starr, Ophelia Wise, Hailey Martin, Dani Earls, Emma Sorenson, Matthew McNeal, Eric Ortez and Alexander Shirley.
The backstage crew is led by stage manager Laila Campbell and includes Alex Ahlers, Jacquelyn Barella, Dustin Smith, Izzy Shoemaker, Isaac Alires-Menconi, Delilah Fleming and Gracia Flores.
For the director, the show recalls fond memories of her time in California.
“I’m so excited to direct this play once again,” Cochran said. “Twenty years ago, I directed this production for the Joshua Tree Playhouse. To my surprise, we were honored with multiple awards from the Desert Theatre League. I’ve been wanting to bring it back on stage for years and this year was perfect.”
