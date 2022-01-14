Jan. 1, 1863: The Emancipation Proclamation by President Lincoln freed the slaves in the states rebelling against the Union.
Jan. 3, 1959: Alaska was admitted as the 49th U.S. state, with a land mass almost one-fifth the size of the lower 48 states together.
Jan. 28, 1986: The U.S. Space Shuttle, Challenger, exploded 74 seconds into its flight killing seven astronauts.
Jan. 30, 1903, Pacific Journal: Disastrous to Ilwaco’s Club: A shooting match between the Chinook and Ilwaco gun clubs was held on the latter’s grounds Sunday afternoon and resulted in a victory for the visitors by a score of 214 to 174. A “shoot” has been arranged between the Chinook and Astoria Gun Clubs for a try-out on the Chinook grounds… It is said that the boys from the seaport town are all crack shots and as the boys up the bay are no “slouches” themselves, a close contest is looked for. The Ilwaco team was “scooped” last week, but that is alright boys, come again
Jan. 17, 1936, The Tribune: Steamship Iowa Founders in Sea on Peacock Spit: Sunday, Jan. 12th, 1936 is a date that will linger long in the memory of the people living at the mouth of the Columbia and many grieving hearts who dwell elsewhere. A stark sea tragedy, ranking with the wreck of the Rosecrans in 1913 when 33 seamen’s lives were lost and excelled in the loss of life only by the wreck of the General Warren in 1840, when 40 men were drowned, occurred in the dark and stormy hours of Sunday morning on Peacock Spit… She radioed for help at 3:50 am at the height of the storm, the Coast Guard cutter Onondaga put to sea… about 8 am, the lighthouse crew and weather bureau men looked through the storm at the hulk of the Iowa… Men could be seen at times… soon after eleven o’clock, the pilot house and smoke stack went overboard. All that remained was a mast. No men could be seen anywhere. No one knows just what happened for the men are gone; captain, mates and crew to the last man.
