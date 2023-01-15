January Happenings in History
Jan. 24, 1848: The California gold rush began with the accidental discovery of the precious metal near Coloma during construction of a Sutter’s sawmill. An announcement by President Polk later in the year, caused a national reaction that resulted in a flood of “Forty-niners” heading west to look for riches.
Jan. 3, 1924: British Egyptologist Howard Carter found the sarcophagus of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings near Luxor after several years of searching.
Jan. 3, 1959: Alaska was admitted as the 49th U.S. state with a land mass almost one-fifth the size of the lower 48 states together.
The Local Pages
Jan. 18, 1901, Pacific Journal: “New Weather Bureau Such an institution will be established on the Lovering Farm at the head of Shoalwater Bay, in this county. The following communication notifying Mr. J.H. Lovering of his appointment was received Monday:
Seattle, Wash., Jan. 10, 1901 —
To Mr J.H. Lovering, Ilwaco, Wash.
Dear Sir:
I take pleasure in informing you that I have just received word from Washington that you will be sent a set of instruments to equip a voluntary station as soon as they are received from the manufacturer, which is expected to be in a few weeks.
I take great pleasure in appointing you the voluntary observer, and will soon send the necessary instructions, stationery, etc.
Very respectfully
G.N. Salisbury, Section Director”
Jan. 22, 1909, The Chinook Observer: Wreck of the Alice: Hard and Fast on North Beach: Story of the Sailor as to How the Vessel was Caught in the fierce South’ard Gale of January 14th:
“The French ship, Alice, piled up on the ocean beach a short distance north of Ocean Park last Friday… The ship lies in something less than a fathom of water at low tide with her forefoot gouging down into the sand and her stern elevated so that from amidships aft, she is about on beach level. She is listed slightly to port with her foretopmast gone and her canvas in torn and ragged streamers. The balance of her rigging appears to be in fair condition. In her hold are 2,200 tons of English cement, about two-thirds of a full load… Louis DeRugemond, a well-known character and one of the “A.B’s” on the unfortunate packet tells the following interesting story of the trip and wreck:
“We left London a little over six months ago, partly loaded with this dried up and pulverized mud in barrels, bound for the Columbia river… Reaching the Columbia we run in to’ards the bar, but had to stand to sea again as we could raise no tug boat. For a number of days it was just the same-in and off and hove to. It kept blowing pretty stiff. Thursday night the wind changed more to the south’ard and we stood in to’ard Shoalwater bay entrance. Thursday night the glass dropped and sail was shortened as we moved down the coast… About 3 on Friday morning the wind stiffened into a gale and veered suddenly to the S.W. making the ocean beach a lee shore for us... a heavy sea coming with the gale and on our beam prevented our ship from being properly managed. In allowing a little freedom for steerage she made through the outer break and struck; and as her nose swung, a sea, taking her under the counter, carried us half-way through the surf and landed us hard and fast. The morning was dark and the air almost a fog with sea mist. The shore line appeared to be miles away. Her stern swung slightly after striking the last time and nearly all the canvas was caught a back and tore loose. Some of the heavy rigging came down at this time too. At first sign of daylight we made ready to quit the ship. One of the long boats was swung clear on the lee side and all hands went on board. We pushed off a little too late on the swell and when it receded we were carried out beyond the ship, but catching the next one, fortunately right after it broke, we went like a torpedo boat almost up to the dry sand.
We’ve been living royally here on shore and feel fine, but it seems too bad to see that fine steel packet out there digging her own grave in the sand.”
Jan. 11, 1913, Ilwaco Tribune: (Rosecrans) “The Wreck: Within five miles of this office, and with almost the entire population of Ilwaco and the north beach country looking down upon them from the summit of North Head seemingly no farther from shore than a stone might be hurled — were enacted the harrowing scenes and the heroic deeds the daily press had been vainly attempting to picture when the Rosecrans, with its crew of 36 men — all save three of whom perished — made its final plunge into the watery depths. The story in all its details is now already an old one and the Tribune can add nothing of interest to it by reciting what had been “twice told” But it desires to join heartily and earnestly in the praise so generously and so deservedly given to the brave lifesavers. Literally, they offered their lives for their fellowmen.”
January and February have historically been the most significant months for shipwrecks on or near the Long Beach Peninsula. A few of the wrecks such as the Iowa, General Warren and Rosecrans stand out as significant, due to the number of lives lost. Shipwrecks of the past seem fascinating and interest us because of their stories and sometimes their mysterious disappearance. Some tragedies are more personal in the loss of our local fishermen or the loss of our U.S. Coast Guard family. This month is the anniversary of the Triumph/Mermaid disaster. Lost forever in January of 1961 were family, neighbors and friends. Gone forever, taken by the sea. As long as people go out to sea to make a living or to save lives the chance of not coming back will always be a reality. Hopefully, they will all be remembered.
