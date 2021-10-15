Oct. 15, 1937: The Long Beach Fire Department will be adding a story to their building through a combined effort of the Long Beach Fire Department and the Town of Long Beach. The fire engine building on Pacific Avenue is to have added to it a second story on which work will start Tuesday morning. The estimated cost will run around $600.
Oct. 15, 1937: The Long Beach Fire Department will be adding a story to their building through a combined effort of the Long Beach Fire Department and the Town of Long Beach. The fire engine building on Pacific Avenue is to have added to it a second story on which work will start Tuesday morning. The estimated cost will run around $600.
COLUMBIA PACIFIC HERITAGE MUSEUM
Visit the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum to learn more about local history! Open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, see columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
October Happenings in HistoryOct. 1, 1908: Henry Ford’s Model T, a “universal car” designed for the masses went on sale for the first time.
Oct. 2, 1937: President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited the construction site of Grand Coulee Dam.
Oct. 14, 1947: USAF Captain Chuck Yeager became the first person to break the sound barrier flying in a rocket powered research aircraft.
Oct. 14, 1970: The U.S. performs nuclear test at Nevada test site.
The Local PagesPacific Journal, Oct. 6, 1905:
Lightship No. 50 goes ashore in eighty-mile gale for the second time. Drives the Columbia Lightship onto the beach. She now lies on the beach directly under the center battery of Fort Canby.
The Tribune, Oct. 1, 1943:
Butter is raised in point value, ration cost is now 16 points, a person’s quota of brown ration stamps for one week will be necessary to buy a pound of butter starting Sunday, the OPA (Office of Price Administration) announced this week.
The Tribune, Oct. 21, 1970:
State Park Commission recommends purchasing Beard’s Hollow property. Acquisition of 536 acres of property in the Beard’s Hollow area for a state park will be recommended to Governor Evans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.