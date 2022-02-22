February Happenings in History
Feb. 2, 1848: The war between the U.S. and Mexico ended with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo. In exchange for $15 million the U.S. acquired the areas encompassing parts or all of present-day California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming and Texas. The treaty was ratified on March 10, 1848.
Feb. 14, 1929: The St. Valentine’s Day massacre occurred in Chicago as seven members of the Bugs Moran gang were gunned down by five of Al Capone’s mobsters posing as police.
The Local Pages
Feb. 1, 1901, Pacific Journal: New Modern Hotel at Pioneer
The thousands of people who will flock to Ilwaco and North Beach next summer will be agreeably surprised at the improvements both in the hotel and transportation service. J.M. Arthur,…has his new hotel well underway. This modern structure is being erected on…the Briscoe tract at Pioneer some distance north of Long Beach, commanding a full view of the ocean.
The hotel will be a 3-story structure, 76 feet long and 100 feet wide, with a broad veranda on the west and east ends. The tower will be 16-foot square extending a considerable distance above the roof making a grand promenade from which can be seen a panorama of such interest and beauty that it will never weary the beholder.
Note Follow-up: Aug. 13, 1905, Statesman Journal: Many readers will remember that the main building of the Breakers Hotel the leading coast resort of the Pacific Northwest… was destroyed by fire just as the season of 1904 was closing. The result is a new building… 112 feet fronting on the ocean and the ells are 88 ft long by 30 ft wide. There is hot and cold salt water in every bath tub. There are provide tennis, golf, billards, pool salt and fresh water, boating, bathing and horse-back riding, driving and automobiling. Also, the best music with a large dance hall. The Breakers is the social center of the coast country during the summer season.
Feb. 17, 1911, Chinook Observer: Terrible Marine Disaster, Schooner Oshkosh Wrecked-Six of Crew Drowned.
News was received here about 6 o’clock last evening of one of the worst marine disasters that has occurred in the vicinity for many years. It was the wrecking of the gasoline schooner Oshkosh of the Elmore fleet, which turned turtle shortly before noon Monday near the striped buoy about a half a mile outside the end of the Columbia River jetty and 6 of her crew including her captain were drowned. The little vessel was the first reported victim of the recent terrible gale.
Feb. 23, 1911, Chinook Observer: Tar in great quantities arrived on the beach and at Chinook this week and was distributed to the fishermen. In a short time, the tar tanks will be smoking, when the weather is favorable, and the fishing season opens on the 1st of May. A few steelheads are being caught in setnets now and shipped to Astoria. They sell at 8 cents per lb. This makes a few fish very profitable.
