April Happenings in History
April 2, 1513 — Spanish explorer Ponce De Leon sighted Florida during his expedition and claimed it for the Spanish Crown. He landed at the site of present-day St. Augustine, the oldest city in the continental U.S.
April 3, 1860 — The Pony Express service began as its first rider departed St. Joseph, Missouri. For $5 an ounce, letters were delivered 2,000 miles to California within ten days. The famed Pony Express riders each rode from 75 to 100 miles before handing the letters off to the next rider. A total of 190 stations were located about 15 miles apart. The service lasted less than two years, ending when the overland telegraph was completed.
April 11, 1970 — Apollo 13 was launched from Cape Kennedy at 2:13 p.m. Fifty-six hours into the flight an oxygen tank exploded in the service module. Astronaut John L. Swigert saw a warning light that accompanied the bang and said, “Houston, we’ve had a problem here.” Swigert, James A. Lovell and Fred W. Haise then transferred into the lunar module, using it as a “lifeboat” and began the perilous return trip to Earth, splashing down safely on April 17th.
The Local Pages
April 19, 1901, Pacific Journal: “Prospects on Bear River”
If indications are true, it won’t be long before the people of Pacific county will be furnishing their own oil, literally speaking. C.A. Howkans, a former fisherman, an old-time resident of Bear River, was in Ilwaco this week and in conversation with a Journal reporter gave a few particulars concerning oil indications on his ranch. On the place are no less than a dozen mud springs as he calls them, pools of peculiar looking water that emit gaseous bubbles, constantly. The pools are from 10 to 15 feet long, several feet across and from 15 to 20 feet deep. It is stated, also that the surface of Bear River for miles above its mouth is covered with a thin oily scum. Mr. Howkans saturated a cloth with the oil and applying a match to it drew forth a spirited blaze, the lower portion of the flame giving off a distinct blue color. It was also discovered that by applying a lighted match to the bubbles formed on the pools the gas inside freely ignited.
Mr. Howkans is of the opinion that there is within the vicinity of his ranch a main deposit of oil and that there is big money to be made by those who will organize and develop it. Several outside parties have already heard of the find and have visited the scene. Mr. Howkans desires, however, to enlist home capital in the enterprise, if possible, and make it entirely a local affair and is working with that end in view.
April 15, 1916, The Ilwaco Tribune: “O.W.R. & N, Preparing to Make Big Improvement
We are informed by Sup’t Budd that he has received the plans and the authority from the O.W.R.& Co., for a new freight depot at Ilwaco, which will be erected on the plat of ground now being prepared north of the track on First Street. Also for a shelter shed at Ilwaco junction; a new depot station at Cranberry station; a new depot at the Breakers, and a new depot at Ocean Park. These improvements are timely, and Mr. Budd and the company are showing a fine sense of consideration for our people by causing them to be made now.”
April 11, 1941, Chinook Observer: “Lard, Lard, Lard, Things Sliding Nice
Forty thousand cases of pure lard floating from the hold of the cracked up Russian vessel, Vazalov Vorovsky, put a very smooth and shiny finish on beachcombing at Peacock Spit and Long Beach Peninsula, thousands of cases changing hands from $1 to $3.50 per 56 pound case, until Russian representatives protested to Lloyds of England who have the insurance on the cargo and who in turn sent their representative Frank Sweet from Portland to put a stop to the land office business going on here. One soap company buyer from Tillamook, Oregon had purchased many hundreds of cases of the lard at $1 a throw... So on with the march of salvaging lard, until Sweet arrived here Tuesday and had Sheriff Peter Maloney and his deputies call a halt on all deals. So the big lard business is all off for the present and Deputies Lark Whealdon and Sol Mechals, both of Ilwaco, are patrolling the beach at Peacock Spit day and night to see that no lard slips away. It is said the cargo on the ship amounted to two million dollars and is rapidly descending to Davy Jones’s locker.”
Note: I remember as a kid my grandmother making pie dough using the lard that came from the Vazlov Vorovsky. During the war, lard was used in the production of explosives.
