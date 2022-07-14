July Happenings in History
July 19-20, 1848: A women’s rights convention was held at Seneca Falls, New York. Topics discussed included voting rights, property rights and divorce. The convention marked the beginning of an organized women’s rights movement in the United States.
July 1, 1862: President Abraham Lincoln signed the first income tax bill, levying a 3% income tax on annual incomes of $600 to $10,000. And a 5% tax on incomes over $10,000. Also, on this day, the Bureau of Internal Revenue was established by an Act of Congress.
July 20, 1969: A global audience watched on TV as Apollo 11 Astronaut Neil Armstrong took his first step onto the moon. As he stepped onto the moon’s surface, he proclaimed “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”
The Local Pages
July 22, 1904: Chinook Observer: Schooner Zampa: The three-masted schooner Zampa, bound from San Pedro for Portland to load lumber is ashore at Leadbetter Point, a short distance south of the entrance to Shoalwater Bay. During the storm on Saturday night and when off the mouth of the Columbia, her rudder became unshipped and she was driven before the fury of the gale in a helpless condition and at 1:30 o’clock on Sunday morning struck the sandy beach and was driven high up on it. Captain Kullenberg, his wife and the crew of nine stayed by the schooner and all were saved. At first it was believed that the schooner would be a total loss as a portion of her keel had been carried away, but now an effort will be made to float her again…The Zampa was built at Port Madison, Wash., in 1887 and was one of the best known lumber schooners coming to the Columbia.
July 25, 1930: North Beach Tribune: The people of Pacific County will be much interested in the accounts of a proposed government survey of a route from the Columbia River to Puget Sound by an inter-coastal waterway… Confirmation of the reports that the river and harbor bill recently enacted by the U.S. Senate included a survey of the proposed inter-coastal waterway from the mouth of the Columbia River to Puget Sound by way of Shoalwater (Willapa) Bay and Gray’s Harbor, Washington were received here this morning.
Note: Early proposals to build a canal began with James Swan in the 1850’s. Interest renewed in 1909 where it was envisioned that the canal would start at Baker’s Bay in Ilwaco, passing through Black Lake and follow Tarlett Slough to Willapa Bay. The state legislature considered the canal proposal in 1929 and again in 1933. In 1957, the topic came up again and in 1965, the Plowshare program through the Atomic Energy Commission proposed using nuclear explosives to dig a canal from the Columbia River to Puget Sound. The cost at that time would have been many millions of dollars and was scrapped by the federal government withdrawing all funding from the program.
