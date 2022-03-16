March 10, 1862: The first issue of U.S. Government paper money occurred as $5, $10 and $20 bills began circulation.
March 11, 1918: The “Spanish” influenza first reached America as 107 soldiers became sick at Fort Riley, Kansas. One quarter of the U.S. population eventually became ill from the deadly virus, resulting in 500,000 deaths. The death toll worldwide approached 22 million by the end of 1920.
March 1, 1961: President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps, an organization sending young American volunteers to developing countries to assist with healthcare, education and other basic human needs.
March 21, 1902:Pacific Journal: To Build Jail
Since the sensational termination of the Monday night ball, the people of Chinook are negotiating for the erection of a city jail and will hereafter look to the improvement of law and order within the city limits. Certainly, the time is ripe for Chinook to look to the betterment of her municipal affairs and the general health of her people.
March 1, 1912:Chinook Observer: Bathhouse Destroyed by Fire
Long Beach had a big fire Saturday morning at 3:30 o’clock, which consumed the large Canaris bathhouse. It was a total loss amounting to $6,000. It was insured for $3,000. Just a few days ago, Mr. Canaris had purchased 200 bath suits at a cost of $600. These were in the building when it burned. The cause of the fire is supposed to be incendiary. There is no clue leading to probable detection.
March 23, 1912:Ilwaco Tribune: A High Power Set to be at North Head
The electrical expert of the U.S. Navy, Geo. E. Hanscomb is expected to arrive any day from Mare Island Navy Yard, California, to locate new sites for higher wireless masts at North Head. The constructor, Mr. Concannon, will arrive shortly afterward with this construction gang to begin work.
It has been proven in the past that North Head is the best location on the Pacific coast for a high-power wireless station, therefore the government is to install the largest and most powerful station on this coast at North Head. This set will be almost three times as powerful as the present one, and it is expected that from three to four thousand miles will be its night range under favorable atmospheric conditions. There will be two masts, each 350 feet high, placed 500 feet apart, and the power will be supplied by two 25-horsepower gasoline engines.
