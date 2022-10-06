In 1899, Lightship No. 50 broke loose and ended up on what is now Benson Beach. It was transported overland into Baker’s Bay (see photo) and in 1901, returned to service at the mouth of the Columbia River. In 1905, Lightship No. 50 broke loose again during a storm and grounded on Peacock Spit. On October 16, the ship was finally winched into Baker’s Bay. CPHM 2021.14.1
Oct. 5, 1945: Chinook Observer ad for Ocean Park Bakery. This ad was for one of at least two of the Bakeries located at one time in Ocean Park. Both were located on the south side of Bay Avenue a few blocks apart.
This photo shows the Ocean Park Bakery when it was located at what was called “Fitz’s Corner.” The corner was named for the owner of the properties and well-known photographer, Charles Fitzpatrick. The Shell Station, H.C. Sprague Plumbing and the Ocean Park Bakery were located at what is now Doc’s Tavern on the SW Corner of Vernon (Pacific Hwy) and Bay Avenue. Photo ca. 1950. The house on the right was the Hawthorne House. CPHM 1984.264.94
COLUMBIA PACIFIC HERITAGE MUSEUM
Oct. 26, 1825 — The Erie Canal opened as the first major man-made waterway in America, linking Lake Erie with the Hudson River, bypassing the British-controlled lower St. Lawrence. The canal cost over $7 million and took eight years to complete.
Oct. 1, 1908 — Henry Ford’s Model T, a “universal car” designed for the masses, went on sale for the first time.
Oct. 21, 1915 — The first transatlantic radio voice message was made by the American Telephone and Telegraph Company from Virginia to Paris.
Oct. 13, 1905, The Pacific Journal: “Moving the Stranded Lightship, Same Plan of Taking Her Across the Spit Into Bay as Done Before.” From the opinion of steamer men who have kept sharp eyes on the stranded lightship on Peacock spit the last few days, it is evident the labor of kedging her over the sands into Baker’s bay is slow and severe, and shows but little progress so far. Wednesday, the blocks through which the wire cable is served aboard the stranded vessel collapsed under the strain of the haul and new ones were supplied yesterday. The work will be kept up as long as the weather remains propitious, but the mouth of the Columbia will be without a lightship for some time.
Oct. 12, 1977: Pacific Tribune: Milton York Plans Major Expansion: Milton York Candy Company revealed plans Friday to construct a $250,000 Milton York store and manufacturing plant in downtown Long Beach. Maxine Mills Levy, President of Milton York said the new building will replace the existing Patio Golf and encompass the adjacent empty lot. Mrs. Levy said the new facility will not only sell locally made Milton York candy but also make and sell old-fashioned homemade ice cream…The existing Milton York store will continue to be used and will be decorated to sell specialized candy for children at competitive prices… The artist illustration shows a three-story building, which when completed will represent a $750,000 investment although initially the construction will be confined to one-story. The completed structure will have elevators.
Note: Milton York Candy Company began in Long Beach around 1882. It was the oldest candy store in the United States operating under the same name from the same location. Milton York closed its doors in 2003.
