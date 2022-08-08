August Happenings in History

Aug. 16, 1896: Gold was discovered in Rabbit Creek, a tributary of the Klondike River in Alaska, resulting in the Great Klondike Gold Rush.

Haul seining

Haul seining on Chinook Beach. Reference number 1983.42.1
North Head Lighthouse

North Head Lighthouse. Reference number 2009.20.45
Cape Disappointment Lighthouse

Cape Disappointment Lighthouse. Reference number 1984.259.40
Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum logo

Visit the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum to learn more about local history! Open Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, see columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.