August Happenings in History
Aug. 16, 1896: Gold was discovered in Rabbit Creek, a tributary of the Klondike River in Alaska, resulting in the Great Klondike Gold Rush.
Aug. 17, 1978: The first trans-Atlantic balloon trip was completed by three Americans; Max Anderson, Ben Abruzzo, and Larry Newman, all from Albuquerque, New Mexico. Starting from Maine on August 11th, they traveled in Double Eagle II over 3,000 miles in 137 hours, landing about 60 miles west of Paris.
Aug. 11, 1905, Pacific Journal: Seiners and Trapmen Make Heavy Catches: Fish Are Gradually Going Up the River and Gillnetters Are Making Good Hauls: One of the heaviest salmon runs that has entered the Columbia for years is now in the lower river. In the wake of a large school of sardines, the fish made their first appearance near the bar Monday morning. All this week the Sand Island seiners and a number of the trappers of Bakers’ Bay have been making large hauls, while the lower river gillnetters have been unusually successful. The run is gradually working up the river. The different Sand Island seining crews have made hauls of from ten to fifteen tons each day. Gilnetters have caught from a ton to a ton and a half each, while some of the Bakers’ Bay traps have gone as high as four tons each.
All the canneries on the river are receiving the limit of their output and the price of Chinooks has decreased to five cents per pound flat, and ten cents each for tulies. The quality of the fish catch remains good.
Every net in the river is now in service and as the run is gradually working up stream, unusually heavy deliveries are anticipated during the next few days.
McGowan’s crew, in charge of Steve Butts, has been unusually successful this year. Prior to the time of the last heavy tides, Mr. Butts states that he had caught 68 odd tons. During the season he expected to raise this figure to 400, but as the catches this week have been unusually heavy, the catch will undoubtedly be considerably in excess of that amount.
Aug. 26, 1927, Ilwaco North Beach Tribune: Drunken Pugs Raise Disturbance in Ilwaco: A couple of amateur pugs named Ingersoll and Thetis of Astoria, who attended the Seiner’s Ball last Saturday at the Long Beach Pavilion evidently under the influence, created a nasty disturbance on the streets of Ilwaco on their way home late in the evening. They seemed to take exception because Mr. and Mrs. Ray Fisher and Mrs. George Wright on the way home in the West Wind bus preferred to ride in the smoking compartment rather than in the front of the bus where the men had crowded in. On arrival at Ilwaco, they began to make trouble for Mr. Fisher and the two ladies and followed them even onto the porch of Marshall William Graham where the party fled for refuge.
Warrants were sworn out for their arrest the next day but because Sand Island is assumed to be Oregon soil Deputy A.L. Myers was unable to arrest them there and reported to Sheriff Slusher of Astoria who took them in when they later went to Astoria.
They are now out on bail in Astoria but may be brought back for trial only after extradition through the governors of Washington and Oregon.
Arrangements are now thought to be under way to have them arrested again in Astoria for assault and battery on the person of Chick Fisher, a brother of Ray’s, whom they beat up at the Sand Island seining grounds where all are employed. The case would be much simplified and justice done if Sand Island, which is in the front dooryard of Ilwaco, were politically a part of the state of Washington to which it rightfully belongs.
Aug. 4, 1939, Chinook Observer: Lighthouse Celebrates 150th Anniversary: The week commencing Monday has been designated by congress as Lighthouse Week in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the enactment by the first congress of the United States of the 9th act of congress, which was approved by President George Washington on Aug. 7, 1879 and laid the foundation of the United States Lighthouse Service.
All reasonably accessible stations, depots and vessels of the Lighthouse Service will maintain open house during the coming week and the entire field force of the organization will be available to entertain visitors at the various stations where regulations relative to visiting hours have been waived in order to care for the abnormal number of visitors expected.
Striking posters in black and white made their appearance this week on the Peninsula inviting everybody to visit lighthouses and become acquainted with the operation of the lights that guide ships in from sea to the mouth of the Columbia River and afford a position check for mariners passing up and down the coast. Visit the lighthouse this week invited Leonard Gabriel.
Note: It has been 233 years since the formation of the U.S. Lighthouse Service. In 1939, the U.S. Lighthouse Service was consolidated with the U.S. Coast Guard. The Cape Disappointment Lighthouse was built in 1856 and is the oldest lighthouse in Washington state and the only one with a black stripe day mark that was painted onto the lighthouse in 1972. North Head Lighthouse was built in 1898.
