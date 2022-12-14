December Happenings in History
Dec. 14, 1911: Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen became the first person to reach the South Pole.
Dec. 7, 1941: The U.S. Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, was attacked by nearly 200 Japanese aircraft in a raid that lasted just over one hour and left nearly 3,000 Americans dead.
Dec. 1, 1955: The birth of the modern American civil rights movement occurred as Rosa Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, for refusing to give up her seat to a white man and move to the back section of a municipal bus. Her arrest resulted in a year-long boycott of the city bus system by African Americans and led to legal actions ending racial segregation on municipal buses throughout the South.
The Local Pages
Dec. 11, 1914, Chinook Observer: “A fire, which occurred at Long Beach Sunday evening destroyed the Portland Hotel and practically all its contents. The blaze started probably from the kitchen range about 9:30 that evening while the family was away attending the picture show at Seaview and when discovered the flames had gained such headway that it was possible to save only a few articles of furniture and personal effects that were in the structure. The loss is estimated at $15,000. and the building was insured for $6,000. The Portland was one of the most popular summer hotels at Long Beach and was owned and operated by Eugene Hanneman.
Dec. 4, 1932, The Tribune: “Big Steam Freighter Now Abandoned Wreck on Spit: The big freighter Sea Thrush, which grounded on Clatsop Spit right across the channel from Cape Disappointment in a fog on Sunday morning, Dec. 4, is still there despite many plans to pull her off. It is understood now she is abandoned except for an effort to remove her cargo on the part of salvage workers. The crew… was removed largely through the efforts of the Cape Disappointment crew under Leslie Barnett…The wreck was caused by an error in calculation and the missing of the entrance buoys as the ship was steered into the mouth of the Columbia through a very thick fog. The great ship stands now out in the middle of the Columbia just inside the entrance with the main ship channel between it and the rocks of Cape Disappointment and a long stretch of sand separating it from the mainland of the Oregon side. It may be viewed very well from the lookout station at Cape Disappointment.”
Dec. 19, 1941, Ilwaco Tribune: “Soldiers Canteen in Ilwaco Serves Men in Uniform Coffee Day and Nite”: “Donations of Food, Services, and Cash wanted by Ladies and Appreciated by Boys Away from Home.” The soldier’s canteen in Ilwaco where the Army boys serving in this vicinity are supplied with soup and coffee without charge all night long and all of the day went into operation Saturday night and has done a big business during the stormy weather of the current week.
The women of Ilwaco and vicinity quickly rallied to the idea promoted by Mrs. Richard Patana. It was no sooner said than done, with men chipping in the money and the women supplying the work and service… Anyone who has stopped at the canteen in the dark and stormy hours of the night and witnessed the boys in uniform smile as they take over their soup and coffee, and their pleased faces as they talk about their soldier life and about the home and fireside they had left to join the service, cannot fail to be deeply impressed with the value of the enterprise and its effect on the lives of boys in uniform away from home.
