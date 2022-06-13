June Happenings in History
June 26, 1945: The United Nations Charter was signed in San Francisco by 50 nations. The Charter was ratified on October 24, 1945.
June 5, 1968: Robert F. Kennedy was shot and killed while leaving the Hotel Ambassador in Los Angeles. The shooting occurred after a celebration of Kennedy’s victory in the California Presidential primary. He died at 1:44 a.m. June 6, at age 42.
June 18, 1983: Dr. Sally Ride, a 32-year-old physicist and pilot, became the first American woman in space, beginning a six-day mission aboard the space shuttle Challenger, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
June 14, 1901: Pacific Journal, Ilwaco: The Ocean Park and Nahcotta baseball teams played the first of their series of games last Saturday on the Nahcotta grounds. The field was in good condition and the game was spirited to the last, although one side, the Nahcottas, were outclassed as to size and age, but they stood by their ball and bat like little Spartans. Mr. James Petit kindly performed the duties of umpire. The game lasted two hours. Score 37 to 12 in favor of the Ocean Park club. Owing to the scarcity of “material” the game was played without fielders.
June 24, 1921: Chinook Observer: Ferry Across Naselle River Starts July 1, Twenty-four Hour Service Beginning July 1-Fare for Autos To Be $1 Each: According to last week’s South Bend Journal, the ferry service across the Naselle river begins July 1st, as by that time the road contractors promised to have a passable road through to the ocean beach, and the long dreamed of communication between the outside world via South Bend and North Beach will have been accomplished.
The county commissioners awarded the contract for running the ferry to Charles Funk and Almon Church, theirs being the lowest bid, $675.50 per month. The fares fixed by the commissioners are:
Autos: $1.00, Passengers: .25, Cattle, per head, .40, Team and wagon $1.25 The scow to be used for a ferry will carry eight autos and is to be towed by a launch. The crossing is so far up the Naselle river that there will not be any rough water, and the crossing will be perfectly safe. It will be a 24-hour service.
June 21, 1929: North Beach Tribune: Big Schooner Laurel Wrecks on Peacock Spit; Crew Saved. “Last Saturday, the Steamer Laurel, a steel screw steamer registered in Lloyds at 4296 tons with two decks and a wireless, one of the largest lumber carriers in the trade, finished loading four million feet of Douglas fir lumber at the mills of Vancouver and Portland and dropped down the river to put to sea and head out through the Panama Canal to her destination at New York. Before she filled her tanks with fuel oil at the Standard Oil station in Portland, she was reported by sailors to have a list of about 15 degrees, but this was taken out of her as the tanks were filled and the only sign of a heavy summer deck load was the rolling of the vessel as she took her course down the Columbia. Sunday morning, she passed the sleeping city of Astoria and started out beyond the sands of Peacock Spit to cross the bar, but had barely gotten beyond the outer end of the Columbia jetty and into the teeth of a raging southerly gale.
No one knows the cause of the trouble, but at 2:40 A.M., the S.O.S. went out to set in motion the means of her recovery. Hardly 30 minutes more elapsed before her radio reported, “we have struck the beach” …The big vessel bumped and banged on the sands just north of the end of the North Jetty until 7 a.m. when she broke in two at the bridge about 100 feet back from the bow… The crew of 32 men were all aft when the vessel broke and none was lost save Russell Smith, a young man who was working his way to New York. He was carried overboard by a huge comber that broke over the bridge. The wreck was about a half mile north of the end of the jetty, and not far from where the Rosecrans went down in 1913 with the loss of 30 men.
