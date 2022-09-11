September Happenings in History

Sept. 2, 1752: The British ended their use of the Julian calendar, switching instead to the Gregorian calendar, resulting in a major adjustment as Wednesday, Sept. 2, was followed by Thursday, Sept. 14. The correction resulted in rioting by people who felt cheated and demanded the missing 11 days back.

Wreck of the Alpha

Alpha wrecked on the sands of Pacific County. CPHM 2016.53.37
Last run of the local train

Last run of the local train, Sept. 9, 1930. CPHM 2020.6.1
