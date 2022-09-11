September Happenings in History
Sept. 2, 1752: The British ended their use of the Julian calendar, switching instead to the Gregorian calendar, resulting in a major adjustment as Wednesday, Sept. 2, was followed by Thursday, Sept. 14. The correction resulted in rioting by people who felt cheated and demanded the missing 11 days back.
Sept. 19, 1893: New Zealand became the first country to grant women the right to vote.
Sept. 30, 1949: The Berlin Airlift concluded after 277,264 flights carrying over 2 million tons of supplies to the people of West Berlin, who were blockaded by the Soviets.
The Local Pages
Sept. 26, 1924, The Ilwaco Tribune: “Booze Boat Ashore Near Oysterville, Big Cargo Captured by Local Officers, Halibut Boat Alfa Beached with Broken Propeller, Crew Escape After Trying to Save Cargo:
With a cargo of liquor estimated at 200 cases, the halibut boat Alfa came ashore above Ocean Park last Thursday night and has since been the chief attraction along the beach.
The vessel evidently broke her propeller while standing off Willapa Harbor and the crew was forced to beach her in order to save themselves. No papers were found aboard and her destination is unknown although it is generally supposed that she was trying to make Raymond. The crew, of which there were four men, made their escape.
Word was slow in reaching Ilwaco of the plight of the rum craft and it was not until Friday afternoon that Denny Myers, local deputy sheriff learned of the presence of the boat. He immediately started for the scene of the wreck but decided to go to the Naselle toll bridge where he expected to head off the truck that had been loaded and was headed inland. Mr. Myers reached the bridge in good time but in the meantime word had been sent to Sheriff Chester at South Bend, and he started for the same destination. Mr. Chester reached the bridge about 15 minutes before a new Reo truck came up with 27 cases of liquor aboard. He put the driver Vern Dean under arrest and confiscated the truckload of booze. The officers then went back to the wreck and took charge of it.
In spite of the stormy weather that has prevailed during the week, hundreds of persons have visited the scene of the wreck, some out of curiosity but many in hope of being able to find a part of the cargo floating around.
Trollers report that the Alfa had been standing off Willapa Harbor for several days, and that they were attempting to sell their cargo at $12.50 per bottle. The cargo was mostly Scotch whiskey although several cases of Gordon gin has been found by the officers.
When the boat stranded, one man, probably the master, came to the Trondsen & Brown store at Nahcotta and phoned for a jitney from Ilwaco. Clarence Curry responded to the call and drove the man to South Bend. Two trucks reached the scene of the wreck soon after the man reached the county seat, and it was supposed that these trucks were in Raymond awaiting the arrival of the boat at that place. One truck could not be held by the officers as it had no booze aboard.”
Note: While some of the booze made it into the hands of locals, the remainder of the liquor was unloaded from the boat and confiscated by Customs Officials.
Sept. 12, 1930, North Beach Tribune: “Goodby & Godspeed Wished To Railroad Men and Families:
Tuesday, Sept. 9, was the last day of operation for the trains of the Union Pacific System along the rails of the narrow-gauge line serving as the Ilwaco Branch from Megler on the Columbia river to Nahcotta on Willapa Harbor.
For 42 years, since the organization of this line by the pioneer transportation man, L.A. Loomis, this road has served the Peninsula. In former years it was a money maker with crowds of people traveling on it in the days when roads were few and automobiles unknown. Of late the road has had less and less traffic on account of the change of passenger business and much of the freight from the railroads to the motor cars and trucks.
The occasion of the last trip of the train was one of much interest along the line of stations where the people have been accustomed to gather at “train time” for one reason or another but chiefly because of the human contacts involved.
In Ilwaco, members of the Chamber of Commerce made the rounds asking the merchants to close and “go over and greet the train crew and wish them goodbye and Godspeed.” On every hand the idea was received with enthusiasm. Superintendent T.R. McAnally was called and agreed to dismiss school a few minutes early to permit the children to take part in the greeting.
By the time the train blew in at about 3:30 p.m. hundreds of school children and all the citizens of Ilwaco were gathered on the streets of the town headed by Mayor W.C. Brumbach who took charge of the affair. The mayor mounted the rear end of the train and addressed the gathering as one who had witnessed the breaking of the ground through Ilwaco for the laying of the roadbed over forty years ago.
He spoke of the very great part played by the little railroad in the affairs of the Peninsula and complimented many of the old time employees of the road…. After the rather informal greetings, the weird and sadly beautiful strains of taps were sounded from the bugle by Charles Saari and as the train departed, Ken Inman and his valiant crew shot from the old cannon a parting salute while the locomotive crew blew the long trailing whistle of the railroad man’s “farewell salute.”
