This photo shows the Scandinavian Lutheran Church c.a. 1905. The original church burned down and was destroyed on Dec. 1, 1985. The fire occurred during an ice storm where the wind knocked down the electric wires. The wires came in contact with the iron bannisters at the entrance of the church causing an arc and the resulting devastating fire. The church was re-built and again held services in December of 1987. 1992.34 171.513.81
Nov. 1, 1848 — The first medical school for women opened in Boston. The Boston Female Medical School was founded by Samuel Gregory with just twelve students. In 1874, the school merged with the Boston University School of Medicine, becoming one of the first co-ed medical schools.
Nov. 19, 1868 — New Jersey suffragists attempted to vote in the presidential election to test the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states, “no State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States.” 172 suffragists, including four African American women, were turned away. Instead they cast their votes in a women’s ballot box overseen by 84-year-old Quaker Margaret Pryer.
Nov. 5, 1911 — Aviator C.P. Snow completed the first transcontinental flight across America, landing at Pasadena, California. He had taken off from Sheepshead Bay, New York, on September 17th and flew a distance of 3,417 miles.
The Local Pages
Nov. 17, 1905: Pacific Journal, Ilwaco: Morehead Store Ad
The first Morehead and Co. store began in Oysterville in 1885. In 1889, with the coming of the railroad, it moved to Nahcotta. The owner J.A. Morehead ran the popular store in Nahcotta until 1915 when he sold it to his son-in-law Torvold Trondsen and his brother-in-law Henry Brown. In 1927, Mr. Brown sold his interest to Charles Peterson, another son-in-law of Morehead. Another store was eventually established in Ocean Park.
The Trondsen-Peterson store in Ocean Park eventually became what we now know as Jack’s Country Store.
Nov. 13, 1953: Chinook Observer: Ammunition Laden Barge on Beach Here, Came Ashore at Long Beach After Snapping Tow Line: 700 Tons of Explosives on Board. “More interest for sight-eers was created here Wednesday morning when an ammunition laden barge of over 200-foot length was driven ashore about one mile north of Long Beach city center by a pounding surf and is now beached high and dry.
The barge, carrying 700 tons of ammunition was being towed from Seattle by Columbia Queen tug en route to the Umatilla ammunition dump and about to enter the Columbia river, Tuesday night around 11 p.m., snapped her tow line and drifted north to her present location where tide waters are playing against her starboard side…Coast Guard of Cape Disappointment stood guard over the beached barge, Wednesday, but pulled off guards that evening leaving it up to the Army to safeguard its ammunition on board. Chief Pete Lindquist of Cape Disappointment, Thursday morning stated the surf seemed a little too rough as yet to make any try at refloating the barge.”
Nov. 15, 1901: Chinook Observer: Cornerstone Laid: Impressive Service in the Scandinavian Lutheran Church: “The main event in Chinook this week was the laying of the cornerstone of the Scandinavian Lutheran Church, which is in the course of erection. It occurred at 10 o’clock yesterday. The Revs. O.M. Holden and Oscar Ostrom officiating. About forty Lutherans and others were in the church building to witness and take part in the ceremonies… Rev. O.M. Holden of the Norwegian Lutheran Church of Astoria…read a list of the articles to be placed in the cornerstone box… At the conclusion of the reading…Rev. Holden placed the articles in the box and formally deposited it in the cornerstone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.