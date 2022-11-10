Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum logo

November Happenings in History

Nov. 1, 1848 — The first medical school for women opened in Boston. The Boston Female Medical School was founded by Samuel Gregory with just twelve students. In 1874, the school merged with the Boston University School of Medicine, becoming one of the first co-ed medical schools.

Chinook Lutheran Church & Parsonage 300dpi.jpg

This photo shows the Scandinavian Lutheran Church c.a. 1905. The original church burned down and was destroyed on Dec. 1, 1985. The fire occurred during an ice storm where the wind knocked down the electric wires. The wires came in contact with the iron bannisters at the entrance of the church causing an arc and the resulting devastating fire. The church was re-built and again held services in December of 1987. 1992.34 171.513.81

