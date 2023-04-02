I was privileged on March 26 to attend the annual meeting for the Pacific County Historical Society, (an unexpected perk of being a volunteer at the museum). Round 40 to 50 members and volunteers attended the luncheon, as well as two local authors, Karl Marlantes, author of “Deep River” and several other significant works, and Sydney Stevens, local author, tireless researcher and historian.

Lunch was provided at the historic Tokeland Hotel as society President Steve Rogers gave the preliminaries — introducing volunteers, members, our charming manager, Christine Balcom, and the two guest authors, in his usual warm and witty style. Ira Garrett humorously played at sergeant-at-arms, tapping his fork to his glass to call the lunch to attention.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.