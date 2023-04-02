I was privileged on March 26 to attend the annual meeting for the Pacific County Historical Society, (an unexpected perk of being a volunteer at the museum). Round 40 to 50 members and volunteers attended the luncheon, as well as two local authors, Karl Marlantes, author of “Deep River” and several other significant works, and Sydney Stevens, local author, tireless researcher and historian.
Lunch was provided at the historic Tokeland Hotel as society President Steve Rogers gave the preliminaries — introducing volunteers, members, our charming manager, Christine Balcom, and the two guest authors, in his usual warm and witty style. Ira Garrett humorously played at sergeant-at-arms, tapping his fork to his glass to call the lunch to attention.
I was pleased (yet intimidated?) to be seated next to Karl as I found him to be quite entertaining and knowledgeable about a particular passion of mine — history. We chatted a bit and then I had to share him. A lovely organic lunch was served: tomato bisque, a vinaigrette salad with hazelnuts, and a choice of either a chicken salad sandwich or a slice of savory butternut quiche. To me, quiche always looks tiny on a plate, like I’m going to leave hungry. This time, however, the size and consistency was sheer perfection, with a homemade crust to boot.
Sydney Stevens read three of her delightful short stories, revealing to the audience a small sampling of the touching memories she retained and later penned while growing up with one of Pacific County’s first families.
Sydney is a descendant of Robert Hamilton Espy. Espy, her great-grandfather, co-founded the tiny remote coastal region of Oysterville, Washington in 1854. Espy and his partner began harvesting the native oysters of Willapa Bay and shipping them to California where hungry miners paid for these succulent delicacies with their freshly dug gold.
Sydney spoke eloquently and with just the perfect smattering of humor. Growing up, she was a great lover of history and often sat by the fire listening to conversations between her grandfather and great aunt — two great storytellers before the distractions of TV or social media. Sydney’s works are too extensive in number to detail, but her knowledge of the history of Pacific County is remarkable, and her ability to tell a story seems effortless and natural.
Karl did not read from his latest book, “Deep River,” but rather gave insight as to how he developed the characters in the book from a 19th-century work of epic poetry compiled from folklore and mythology in the Finnish tradition called “Kalevala.” Karl cleverly took the characters from the story-telling songs and poems of his own history and wove them into a thick novel to which Morgan Entrekin, CEO of Grove-Atlantic Publishing, responded with six words, “Great stuff. Too much of it.” Karl replied, “Well, look how big ‘Anna Karenina’ is,” to which the publisher replied — “Karl, you’re no Tolstoy.” He trimmed it down.
“Deep River” tells the story of a remarkable tight-knit Finnish family as they emigrate to the Naselle area to begin working in the early timber industry of Pacific County. It tells of the trials and hardships of a time long before mechanized logging — a time in which falling massive logs and hauling them to mills was a back-breaking and dangerous endeavor that over time turned the hands of men into rugged mitts. Karl talks about his knowledge of family history regarding the beginnings of unions and the “Wobblies,” members of the IWW, Industrial Workers of the World, and the dangers of belonging to a union, or not belonging — both having possible severe consequences. Karl’s previous novel, “Matterhorn,” tells the story of a Marine lieutenant in the jungles of Vietnam and his comrades in Bravo Company. Karl, himself a highly decorated Vietnam veteran, turns the tragedy of Vietnam into a powerful story of brotherhood and courage.
The lunch wrapped up with questions for both authors and platters of homelqmade cookies and coffee. I would say it was a huge success and no chair was empty — a captive audience if ever there was.
Works by Sydney Stevens and Karl Marlantes are available at bookstores, online, and also at the Pacific County Historical Society.
