My Great Aunt Dora and her brother Harry (my grandfather, Papa) were the family storytellers of their generation. Papa told the good-news stories; Aunt Dora was the keeper of tales about sinners and the seamy side of life. I loved her stories best, but there was one that I didn't hear until long after her death in 1955.
The story concerned the birth of Aunt Dora's older sibling, Delos, whose tombstone in the Oysterville Cemetery gives only one date, April 7, 1871. I always understood that he was "stillborn. " Later, I was told that they had to use "distressing methods" to deliver this firstborn child of my great-grandmother, Julia Jefferson Espy, still shy of her twentieth birthday by five months.
My great-grandfather, Robert Hamilton, on the other hand, was 45 years old. He had waited until he was 44 to choose a bride and, was presumably eager to begin his family. Never mind that the Jefferson family doctor had taken Major Espy aside during the wedding festivities in Salem and had advised him that "Julia's pelvis is very narrow. She should not have children."
Within days of their August 7, 1870 wedding, Julia was pregnant. To his credit, however, as Julia's time drew near, the Major did send for the only doctor in the county — Dr. James Johnson (who would eventually become our neighbor Bud Goulter's great-great grandfather.) Unfortunately, there was a smallpox outbreak at that time on the other side of Shoalwater Bay; the doctor did not arrive for weeks.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood women, tended to Julia. It wasn't until I had been safely delivered of my own firstborn, some 85 years after Julia's initial pregnancy, that I learned just what the "distressing methods" meant and why there is no birth date on Delos's gravestone. Apparently, baby Delos died before he could be delivered and his tiny body, too big for Julia's pelvis, had to be dismembered in the womb so his mother would live.
Julia would go on to have seven more children – all delivered with difficulty but always with a doctor in attendance well before the blessed event was due to occur. I'm not certain that Julia's circumstance was all that unusual. Not only were our pioneer forebears tough, they were usually silent about their travails. Bless Aunt Dora for leaving us this glimpse into the past!
