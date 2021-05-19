Among other things, getting to the hospital from many points in Pacific County during the first third of the 20th century was not an easy task — as this 1912 news article makes clear.
Willapa Harbor Pilot
South Bend, Washington, Friday, Sept. 20, 1912
Oysterville Rancher Makes Threats To Kill
When 15-Year-Old Son is Hurt, Father
Loses Temper and Threatens to Kill
C. Kistemacker and Own Family.
Arrested and Charged With Insanity.
C. Kistemacker of Oysterville was in the city last Monday to make complaint against a neighbor, John Walcowsky, who is alleged to have made threats to kill Kistemacker and members of the Walcowsky household. Walcowsky is alleged to have been driven to his threats because of the accidental injury of Walcowsky’s 15-year-old son… in an accident last Thursday week on the Espy estate while hauling hay.
Senator Espy and his father had been called to Portland on business connected with their estate, and Kistemacker, who is a neighbor, agreed to superintend the putting away of some hay. Young Walcowsky had been engaged to help. He was driving a team hooked to a load of hay when accidentally the rack struck a gate post, demolishing the rack, giving fright to the team and the latter ran away. The boy was thrown under the wagon, and but for the fact that a skull of a cow lay in the track of the wagon wheels which one of the wheels struck lifting the wheel away from the lad’s body, he would have been crushed to death.
He was picked up quite badly injured about the abdomen. When the father of the boy heard of the accident, it is alleged he became violent and blamed Kistemacker for the accident and threatened to kill Kistemacker, Senator Espy, Mrs. Walcowsky and then himself. Kistemacker did not at the time pay any attention to the threat, but hitched up a horse to a single rig and hurried the boy to Nahcotta where the steamer was boarded and the injured boy taken to an Astoria hospital, where he is now reported as doing nicely.
Walcowsky raced after the rig and also went to Astoria. He made a demonstration upon the wharf at Nahcotta, and is alleged to have made his threats so emphatic that Kistemacker and Walcowsky’s family feared for their lives. Kistemacker came to South Bend and started out last Monday afternoon in a special launch with the sheriff for Oysterville to have Walcowsky arrested.
When Sheriff T. J. Stephens, who went to make the arrest, arrived at the Walcowsky ranch with Kistemacker, Walcowsky started after the complainant when the complaint was read to him, Sheriff Stephens had to restrain his prisoner. The sheriff says he believes Walcowsky’s violent temper makes him almost an insane man under such spells, but that he believes him sane otherwise. Walcowsky has been charged with insanity. Sheriff Stephens arrived home with his prisoner Tuesday morning at 6 o’clock.
—Espy Family Archive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.