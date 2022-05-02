Scary times:
“Committeemen of the Peninsula district civil defense met here Wednesday night and laid out plans to be followed in case of an attack upon this country.
“Should an emergency alarm be given, all people in Chinook and Long Beach school districts are to move out at once for Fort Columbia. People in the Ocean Park and Ilwaco school districts are scheduled to move into the shelters at Ft. Canby and MacKenzie Head, all carrying as great a food and water supply as possible, it was stated.
“Automobile owners are instructed to keep their car tanks filled with gasoline during these days of uncertainty. Keep food supplies up. Try and be prepared to either evacuate or receive evacuees at your home. …
“In case of an emergency many civilian police are needed, and it is easier to get lined up now rather than waiting until after an attack.”
—Chinook Observer, reporting on the Cuban Missile Crisis, October 1962
Scary times, continued…
“On Monday, Mr. Lavrov raised the specter of a nuclear conflict, saying that while such a prospect would be “unacceptable” to Russia, the risks have increased because NATO is “engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and arming that proxy.”
“‘The risks are quite considerable,’ he said in an interview with Channel One, Russia’s state-run TV network.
“‘I don’t want them to be blown out of proportion,’ he said. But ‘the danger is serious, real — it must not be underestimated.’”
—New York Times, reporting on remarks by the Russian minister of Foreign Affairs, April 25, 2022
Russia test fired a latest-generation Intercontinental Ballistic Missile on April 20.
Some places safer than others?
It’s now believed a nuclear war would result in a nearly worldwide die-off, with blast-generated fallout and dust choking off the sun’s light and warmth for months — perhaps even years.
But in the previous Cold War, which reached one of its worst points 60 years ago during the Cuban Missile Crisis in President John Kennedy’s administration, there was a more optimistic idea of how a Soviet-U.S. war might play out. Kennedy said in a 1961 Life magazine article that 97% of Americans could survive a nuclear war, with the right preparation.
Here in Washington state, civil defense thinking went that military and civilian targets around Puget Sound would bear the brunt of direct attacks, while most outlying areas — especially those upwind from atomic blasts — would be relatively safe. This inspired a plan to evacuate key leaders including the governor from Olympia to a fortified bunker at Fort Columbia State Park.
Far away from any conceivable nuke target and separated by an ocean from potential A-bomb fallout plumes, our idyllic coastline was eyed as a semi-safe haven from a civilization-ending conflict.
Built in connection with World War II but never actually put into use, gun Battery 246 was designed to survive anything an invading army might throw at it, with hardened three-foot-thick concrete surrounded by thick soil. If the war had developed into a Japanese invasion of the U.S. mainland, artillery capable of sweeping the entire Columbia River estuary and miles out to sea would have pounded enemy ships from batteries at Fort Columbia, Fort Canby at Cape Disappointment and Fort Stevens and Point Adams.
As it turned out, after the Battle of Midway in June 1942 it was apparent Battery 246 and even Fort Columbia itself wouldn’t be needed for that war.
Latter-day threats
Spend anytime perusing the internet for survivalist themes and you will soon encounter discussions about where to best ride out a civilization-ending apocalypse. Much of Washington state definitely isn’t on the list.
Thanks to the Bangor Trident submarine base on the Kitsap Peninsula just west of Seattle, if we were a nation on our own, Washington would have the third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons in the world. This makes the Greater Seattle area into one of the biggest bullseyes anywhere.
Also on the top-10 list for destruction is the obscure and secretive Jim Creek Naval Radio Station near Oso in Snohomish County — a vast transmitting facility which communicates instructions to the U.S. submarine fleet.
Considered together, it’s safe to say that Seattle/Everett is one of the most unsafe places to be, when and if missiles start to fly. In an April 3 article, “Washington stopped planning for a nuclear war in 1984. Should we start now?” (tinyurl.com/Seattle-Times-Nuke-Planning), the Seattle Times explored the topic in light of Russian sabre-rattling.
Visiting a long-neglected fallout shelter for 200 people beneath an Interstate 5 underpass, a Washington State Department of Transportation worker commented, “We might be opening it up pretty soon if things keep going the way they are.”
Survivalists point to Maine, Northern California and Oregon as three places with so little strategic value that they might expect to avoid direct attack in a 21st century world war. Still often lumped in with Oregon by weather forecasters, whale watchers and vacation planners, Pacific County might fall into the same slightly comforting category.
Under the hill
Resembling a Tolkien Hobbit hole designed by a Brutalist architect, Battery 246 is currently closed to the public behind replicas of the original heavy blast doors.
Guided by State Parks Interpretive Specialist Stephen Wood, in April the Chinook Observer took a look inside as many Americans start to feel a putrid sense of déjà vu about soured U.S.-Russian relations, a feeling of “here we go again” as we wonder whether our sudden new cold war could metastasize into something hotter.
Although it lacks the downward-pointing yellow triangles that once showed the way to fallout shelters in every city and small town, the battery’s doors open to reveal a dark subterranean corridor, a faintly musty and haunted place straight out of a Stephen King horror novel.
Now hosting a town of enthusiastic little bats, the padlocked bunker still resonates with 20th century history. It’s easy to imagine huddling around a radio listening to JFK give an update about the Cuban Missile Crisis, with guards standing ready to swing the blast doors closed.
When it was ready to receive the governor half a century ago, the bunker was equipped with a reverse forced-air system, where all the air could be forced out and nothing could make its way in — including fallout or poison gas.
“There was a decontamination area and part of the battery could be completely closed off,” Wood said. “You would come in through this door right here, and there was a way you could kind of shower yourself, and then you would have entered the room through this way,” currently encountering even more excitable bats, the “new residents.”
All that equipment, along with switchboards, rations and other survival gear is long gone. Rotting wooden cot frames and the empty cases for artillery shells remain stacked here and there in pitch-black concrete rooms. Although it was plumbed for toilets in the World War II era, by the Cold War latrines consisted only of 40-gallon buckets — even for the governor.
Silent as a tomb, it would have been an ear-splitting, asbestos-insulated place to spend any great amount of time. The “living quarters,” such as they are, were located farthest back in the hillside in a large space also intended to house electricity generators.
“One of the highlights of it being closed for so many years is it doesn’t have any graffiti in it,” Wood noted. It has sometimes been open for guided public tours in the distant past, something now difficult due to State Parks staffing constraints.
Our press tour came to an end after about 40 minutes and the doors were re-padlocked. With luck, none of us will need to locate a key anytime soon.
