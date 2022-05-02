Even though the United States and the Soviet Union fought together during World War II, there has always been strained relations and mutual distrust between the two countries. After WWII, the Soviet Union tried to expand its control into Eastern Europe causing fear that Communist Russia would take over the world. As fear increased, the United States increased its arms build-up and became more involved in international relations.
In 1947, American foreign policy became “to support free peoples who are resisting attempted subjugation…by outside pressures.” In 1950, the National Security Council recommended the United States use military force to contain the Communist “threat.” It was at this time that the true “arms race” began. Both the Russians and the U.S. began to test atomic and hydrogen bombs. The fear that gripped the American people was shown by the large-scale construction of personal family bomb shelters in back yards, nuclear attack drills in schools and at work, and training and stockpiling of first aid and food supplies.
Out of public fear came an organized Civil Defense. In Washington state there was a Department of Civil Defense located in Olympia. This office was responsible for “preparation for natural disasters and war caused emergencies.” According to publications by this agency, the state had “shelter spaces for over 2 million Washingtonians with protection from radioactive fallout” located, marked, and stocked in all parts of Washington State.
During the Cold War, Fort Columbia became one of three the Operations Centers for Washington state government, if a nuclear war were to take place. The other two were at Fort Hayden Bunker 249 in Clallam County and the basement of the Student Union Building at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. Fort Columbia’s Battery 246 was the main center for Civil Defense and had the communications equipment, storage for microfilm copies of Washington State Archives, food and shelter supplies for 30 days.
Tracy Moore Jr. recalls how he worked with his father Tracy Moore Sr. and Red VanOver and his kids to clean out Battery 246 to get it ready to be a shelter. He recalls cleaning out all the material stored inside and airing out the battery to get rid of the damp smell. After cleaning it out, they painted the walls and eventually after it was updated and ready, they stocked it with supplies such as cots, blankets, tables, lamps and emergency food. The communications equipment was installed and it was ready to go.
On June 12, 1969, Fort Columbia’s shelter was opened to the public. The purpose was to allow volunteers to inform visitors about Washington State’s Civil Defense emergency plans and how they have prepared for it. The operation’s center was open June, July and August and received almost 20,000 visitors.
Fort Columbia was designated for state government and as a shelter for Chinook residents. Fort Canby and MacKenzie Head were designated as shelters for the rest of Peninsula residents. The shelter at Fort Columbia could house approximately 150 people and MacKenzie Head, the largest could accommodate up to 300 residents. Inside the fallout shelter within Battery 246 were stores of food, water, cots, blankets, medical and sanitary supplies. There were two offices, a large communications center, supply rooms, restroom and sleeping areas. Most of the food items were packaged in tins and designed for long term storage. Survival biscuits, bulgar wafers and a carbohydrate supplement were provided to each person daily along with water. The goal for each shelter was to supply 700 calories and 1 quart of water per day per person for the estimated two-week shelter stay.
Civil Defense drills were held weekly at Fort Columbia. Civil defense volunteers tested radios and shelter plans and sometimes even held all-night exercises. Training was given on the use of Geiger counters and other essential equipment. Plans were made for moving traffic and people to the shelters and dry runs were occasionally held on the Peninsula to see if the procedures worked well. Each volunteer had a specific job such as a Communications Specialist, Supply Specialist, Traffic Warden, etc. They learned all they could about their job in case the Civil Defense plan had to be put into action. Luckily, no nuclear incident occurred.
Eventually the Cold War came to an end and Civil Defense was replaced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The shelters were closed up and supplies either remained stored in place or were removed and disbursed or thrown away. Battery 246 was no longer needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.