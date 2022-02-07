Gilbert Tinker, a noted steelhead fisherman, was the son of Long Beach’s founder, Henry Harrison Tinker. As the first mayor of Long Beach, he was sworn in when the city was incorporated in 1922 and served until 1927. Since then, 16 people have held that position. Canaris Photo, CPHM 1984.267.171.127q.
Research posted online by Frank J. Lehn at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum spells out the life of the first mayor of Long Beach in fine detail.
“Gilbert Edison “Gil” Tinker was born in Clatskanie, Ore., on Nov. 4, 1879, to Henry Harrison and Nancy Bryant Tinker. In 1880, the family moved to the North Beach Peninsula in the Washington Territory where H.H. Tinker had bought a square mile of property and set about creating a beach destination for vacationists. At first, called “Tinkerville,” the popular resort eventually became the town we know today as Long Beach.
“In 1902, Gilbert married Miss Lottie Baker, the daughter of peninsula pioneers Alfred and Mary Baker. Gilbert and Lottie had one daughter, Lolita. Except for two years spent in Alaska during the gold rush, Gilbert lived his entire life on the peninsula. An avid beachcomber, he collected more than 1,000 glass fishing floats and other treasures washed up by the sea. He was also a witness to many of the famous shipwrecks on the peninsula, and often aided in the rescue of shipwreck victims, sometimes waking his daughter in the middle of the night to accompany him. The Tinker home was like a museum, with shelves full of shipwreck souvenirs and other historic items.
“In December 1921, a unanimous vote was taken to incorporate the town of Long Beach, and Gilbert was likewise unanimously elected the town’s first mayor. He served a number of terms on the City Council and was instrumental in organizing the town’s volunteer fire department, serving as its first fire chief. In 1921, he helped organize the first Cranberrian Fair. He and Lottie operated the Clover Cottages, which over the years hosted generations of families visiting Long Beach. By every account, he was highly thought of by everyone who knew him.
“Tinker died Jan. 10, 1959, at the Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco. He was 79. He is buried in the Tinker family plot at the Lone Fir Cemetery of Long Beach.”
