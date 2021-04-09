Dr. Theodore H. Parks was born in Bloomington, Indiana, in 1842 and came to Ilwaco by way of Salem and Portland, Oregon in 1889.
He was a practicing physician, assayer, chemist, pharmacist, and, in 1900, served as vice president of the Washington State Pharmaceutical Association. However, it is not for any of these notable accomplishments that he is most remembered. Rather it is for his dramatic association with the rescue of 24 sailors shipwrecked a few miles south of Ocean Park.
It was 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 1891, that the lone watchman Charles Nelson Sr. dispatched riders to obtain aid for the crew of the stricken British ship Strathblane as it struck the sands near the Ilwaco Beach (later called Klipsan Beach) Lifesaving Station.
One of the responders was Dr. Parks, intercepted on the Peninsula as he was trotting along unpaved roads in his horse-drawn buggy, making his usual house calls. He unhitched his buggy, mounted his horse and rode hell-bent for the sea astride the horse he had trained to enter the surf, he directed the survivors to grab hold of the harness, or the horse’s tail, to be towed to safety.
There were other heroes that early morning, also astride their horses. Clarence Hutton urged his horse, Mack, into the breakers as did Phil Stout on his mount, Veto. Nelson, himself, in company of still other riders headed their mounts seaward to join in the rescue efforts.
Of the 30 men aboard the ill-fated ship, 24 were saved, including 16-year-old C.A. Jack Payne and First Mate James D. Murray, both of whom became prominent Pacific County citizens. Payne would become co-owner of the Chinook Observer along with George Hibbert and would tell of his rescue for the rest of his life.
He would recount his panic at seeing an immense horse swimming toward him through the surf as he and his shipmates were desperately making for shore. Payne claimed he would have turned back had he not heard urgent voices shouting, “Grab his tail! He’ll pull you in!” And the big horse, trained in surf rescue, did just that.
The dramatic rescue was commemorated in “The Klipsan Stallions,” a poem by Linda Bierds, published in the June 30, 1986 issue of The New Yorker. The poem can also be found in an anthology of poetry about horses, Say this of horses: a selection of poems, edited by C. E. Greer and Jenny Kander © 2007, University of Iowa Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.