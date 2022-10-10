ASTORIA — On Dec. 8, 1922, a fire tore through Astoria in the early morning hours, destroying a large portion of downtown and leaving several thousand people homeless.

In recognition of the fire’s 100th anniversary, the Clatsop County Heritage Museum created an exhibit titled, “’This Has Been A Terrible Day,’ The Great Astoria Fire of 1922.”

