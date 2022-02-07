Happy 100th birthday, Long Beach.
You have indeed come a long way.
Two attractions lured entrepreneurs, visitors and settlers to the Long Beach Peninsula: seafood and the ocean beach.
The Peninsula, stretching from Ilwaco to Oysterville, has always been known for its abundance of seafood. One early writer recognized the outstanding oysters in Willapa Bay and listed halibut, cod, sardines, tuna and anchovies as savored attractions.
The beach gives the city its name. It is long, perhaps up to 28 miles, depending on where you place your tape measure. We’re not going to argue that it is the world’s longest uninterrupted flat sandy beach, though many have.
The Peninsula’s scenic walking opportunities were even mentioned in 1850 journals by Henry David Thoreau, admittedly quoting another explorer who had done the legwork.
“The entire stretch of beach has for over 100 years been a great playground for beachcombing, picnicking, fishing, classing, crabbing, surf bathing and walking,” wrote Donella J. Lucero and Nancy L. Hobbs in their 2004 book, “The Long Beach Peninsula.”
A human spark plug
Ilwaco and Chinook, with neighboring McGowan, were prospering in the late 1800s with settlements and fish canning operations. At one point, Ilwaco boasted 1,000 residents, three churches and an opera house.
The potential of an accessible seaside community — luring visitors with the prospect of bracing ocean air — started to be realized by Jonathan L. Stout, who first operated a hotel in Ilwaco. He shifted his attention north to plat Seaview in 1873, selling lots for people wanting to build homes or just camp close to the beach.
The spark plug for Long Beach, Henry Harrison Tinker, followed his example when he bought a land claim from Charles E. Reed in 1880, Lucero and Hobbs noted in their book.
He platted his city and called it Tinkerville.
“Over a period of many years, he filled and cleared the land by hand, so others might move in and build up the town,” they wrote.
The naming issue
After considerable growth, it was incorporated as the city of Long Beach in 1922.
Leaders had sought to label the area as the North Beach Peninsula. “But the tourists were saying, ‘It’s a long beach,’” Lucero said. “It was probably the Portland ‘movers and shakers’ who really started calling it that.”
The first mayor of the new city was Tinker’s son, Gilbert, who kept meetings orderly by wielding his wife’s spare potato masher as a gavel. Since then, 16 people have held that position. The current mayor, Jerry Phillips, has held office since 2016.
City of Long Beach records show that the first city clerk, Henry Kayler, recorded the swearing-in of Gilbert Tinker as mayor on Jan. 21, 1922, with four City Council members, Caspar E. Kluth, Jos. McKean, Ben Baker and S.B. Hunt. A fifth, J.B. Pape, was sworn in 10 days later.
The train was key
In the early days, Portland was the source of many visitors. Rainfall at the coast was twice that of Oregon’s largest city, but on those days when the sun shone the beach was an unbeatable attraction.
Initially there were few reliable highways on either the Washington or Oregon sides of the Columbia River, so visitors would travel on the T.J. Potter sternwheeler to Ilwaco. From the dock, horse-drawn buggies would shuttle arrivals to Seaview and Tinkerville, sometimes along the beach itself. Later, a steam train running on narrow-gauge lines operated by the Ilwaco Railway & Navigation Co. would carry passengers right through the middle of town, going as far north as Nahcotta. It ran until 1930 and is featured in some of the most memorable early photographs.
Cars arrive
Guests lodged at Tinker’s Hotel, later renamed the Long Beach Hotel, with its entrance conveniently located 10 feet from the train tracks. This was destroyed in an 1894 fire, but rebuilt within two years. It lasted until 1963. The Portland Hotel, a fancy building with a novel circular design, also burned in 1914. In their hey-day, higher-end hotels hosted musicians in their dining rooms. Other lodging institutions from this era likely familiar to today’s residents include The Breakers and Driftwood Cottages.
The train depot where passengers disembarked become a hub for business growth, with candy and souvenir stores, a livery stable and a barbershop, clustered on either side of the rails near storefronts that some dubbed “Rubberneck Row.”
“Even in the early days, the town had many attractions for tourists to enjoy, including curio shops, restaurants, a dance hall, fresh and saltwater baths, and pools,” Lucero and Hobbs wrote.
Indoor pools played an important role, allowing visitors to swim without the dangers of the chilly ocean or any discomfort from rain.
The emergence of the automobile changed habits — and even the shape of the town. There was considerable controversy when city leaders proposed pushing one side of the main street’s buildings back to widen the space on either side of the railroad tracks for cars.
“The roads were opening up,” Lucero said. “The train wasn’t making money. It was the early transportation for so long, then all of a sudden there were all these cars.”
Most of all, a home
And the rest is history.
As well as capturing the flavor of the region’s early days, “The Long Beach Peninsula” by Lucero and Hobbs brings readers up to the modern era. The book reminds of the existence of the Chinookan people eons before Tinker and Stout, then highlights the proud military presence in the region, the importance of the two lighthouses, and the three-legged stool of fishing, logging and tourism which drove the Peninsula’s early economy.
The authors highlight the festivals and year-round attractions that — in pre-covid times and hopefully soon to come — keep locals engaged and visitors coming back, including the Cranberrian Fair, Kite Festival, Garlic Festival, Fourth of July events, Sandsations and Rod Run.
Their conclusion is poignant in its simplicity. “The Long Beach Peninsula of today, like the Long Beach Peninsula of the past, is a place of exploration, a place of beauty, a way of life, and most of all, a home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.