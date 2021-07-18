KNAPPTON — A scene from our area’s most famous early 1800s expedition came alive in Knappton Cove earlier this month.
On July 10 and 11, Knappton Cove Heritage Center hosted living-history enthusiasts interpreting the Lewis & Clark Expedition, which passed along the north Columbia River shore in early November 1805.
The event featured costumed members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians group demonstrating some of the tools and skills used during the expedition — including handling flintlock firearms, camp cooking, starting fires with flint and steel, making clothing and canoe paddles.
All these were vital to the “Corps of Northwestern Discovery,” which Lewis and Clark led from St. Louis to the mouth of the Columbia River and back with help from Sacagawea and a U.S. Army unit of 31 men from 1804-06
Engaging history
“We try to tell the story in the most engaging and entertaining way possible,” said Glen Allison, who portrayed Capt. Meriwether Lewis. “We’re practicing experimental archeology and anthropology. That’s why we’re camped here, dressed this way and working with these tools — to find the ways that would work the best. They [Lewis and Clark and their men] didn’t necessarily write all that stuff down. So now, when we try to recreate that stuff, we sometimes run into difficulties.”
Among the well-documented details of the grueling 8,000-mile expedition was the diet, which sometimes involved several pounds of meat per day per man, when game was plentiful. After reaching their intended destination in what became Pacific County, the party crossed to the estuary’s south side in search of better elk hunting during the winter of 1805-06.
“They ate pounds and pounds of meat per day. When they were on the plains, one buffalo could feed all 33 people, and there wouldn’t be a whole lot left,” Allison said. “They were exerting themselves, it was heavy work. They needed as many calories as they could get. They were pretty lean when they came out here.”
The expedition took more than two years, involving a select group of Army and civilian volunteers, who primarily made the cross-country round trip paddling heavy wooden boats laden with supplies.
Hungry work
“They would really only cook one meal per day, the evening or late-afternoon meal. They would cook extra for a cold breakfast, then get back in their canoes or back on the trail,” said Dewayne Pritchett, portraying U.S. Army private John Collins.
Collins, described as “frequently drunk and disobedient” in historical accounts, earned a dubious reputation early in the expedition after stealing whiskey from the supply while tasked with guarding it.
“Clark called him a blackguard. He’s a shady guy, but he’s a darn good hunter. He was able to make beer out of fermented wapato root,” Pritchett said.
Other portrayals included U.S. Army Private Robert Frazier, by Sid Stoffels, and seamstress Mrs. Cane, portrayed by Margaret Fredje. The original Cane didn’t accompany the expedition to the West Coast, but worked for the explorers during an early-1804 stop at Camp Dubois at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers in Illinois.
