ILWACO — At the core of any history of the Long Beach Peninsula is one key component: Hotels.
And Betsy Millard is excited about a new exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum that showcases nine of the classic locations where early visitors stayed.
The Ilwaco museum is showcasing “The Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula.” It opened this week in the museum’s flexible right-hand gallery space and runs until July 9. Admission is free.
The exhibition highlights nine hotels and explores the pastimes of summer tourists who flocked to the Long Beach Peninsula from Portland and elsewhere as the region was opening up in the late 19th and early 20th century.
“North Beach” was the name that entrepreneurs used in brochures and on maps. (But eventually — a story for another day — “Long Beach” won.)
All the latest amenities
The museum is located at 115 S.E. Lake St. Its display features vintage photographs, objects and costumes, including dresses, hats and modest swimming outfits.
“We have some really wonderful things from the era,” said Millard, the retired museum director who plays a key role keeping the collections in good order. “This show has allowed us to bring these pieces out, like these hats,” she said, with an expansive wave toward an exhibit in progress.
This “gilded era” straddled the years 1880 to 1910 and a little beyond. Fueled by a burgeoning upper/middle class in Portland and the relative ease of river transportation on steam ships like the T.J. Potter and the Hassalo, resorts began to pop up both big and small.
The Sea View House, Hackney Cottage, the Shelburne, Portland, Breakers, Driftwood and Long Beach hotels were among the larger and best-known summer resorts for the Portland elite. The social pages of the Oregon Journal were filled with reports of well-known Portland families as they took in the amenities of beach life. From arrival at the dock in Ilwaco or later Megler, visitors would either board the local narrow-gauge railroad or be met at the docks by horse and carriage to travel up the Peninsula to their summer home away from home.
The Breakers Hotel north of Long Beach was the finest and most extensive property on the Peninsula. From there, guests would explore all that the beach had to offer, from surf bathing to shipwrecks to lifesaving and even occasional excursions to view wildlife both dead and alive.
One 1903 advertisement that ran in the East Oregonian newspaper in Pendleton, Ore., painted a picture. “On the grounds are bowling alleys, golf links, tennis courts, and croquet sets; on the lakes, just back of the hotel, is a fleet of sail and rowboats, and on Shoalwater Bay, just east of the lakes, is a gasoline launch for parties of fishermen, picnickers or others who prefer the warm, still-water bathing to the tumbling surf,” it read.
Dancing featured
Community founder H.H. Tinker created Tinker’s Hotel, later renamed the Long Beach Hotel. It was destroyed in an 1894 fire, but rebuilt within two years.
The Portland Hotel, which had an unusual circular design, also burned in 1914. In their hey-day, these higher-end hotels hosted musicians in their dining rooms. Among faded artifacts on show are invitations to a 1910 dance.
The East Oregonian advertisement confirmed this was an important lure, “The Breakers has a regular orchestra which furnishes music for informal dances and balls, and the large dining room, with its smooth, hard floor, makes an ideal hall for regular dancing parties.”
Modest swimwear that may have been seen at the indoor saltwater Driftwood Baths is also on display. One corner highlights an ornate period dress and jaunty straw hat. There is even a hotel cook’s cranberry ketchup recipe.
Elegant transportation
Millard lit up with a broad smile when showing off a significant loan from the Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond that forms the exhibit’s literal centerpiece.
It is a 1890s’ Roof Seat Break carriage that was used as a pleasure or hunting wagon. It has a double significance for Ilwaco museum supporters because it was built in the same era and same city as their prized 1889 Pullman-built railcar Nahcotta that carried passengers along the narrow-gauge rail from 1889 until 1930.
The Roof Seat Break was built by the Chicago Coach & Carriage Co. The vehicle would carry up to four people into town, on country drives or hunting trips. The back seat could be removed to convert into a delivery vehicle and it also had an unusual storage area under the driver’s floorboard, which would be used for storing gear and tools.
Millard was delighted to publicly thank the Carriage Museum leaders for sharing. “We are excited to partner with them,” she said.
She noted that the rig had been “conserved but not restored,’ so it still showed signs of wear. “That attention to detail is so good,” she said.
