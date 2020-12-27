Cecelia “Janey” Haguet was born in 1848 on her parents’ Donation Land Claim near present-day Ilwaco. She was educated at Providence Academy in Vancouver, Washington, and before she married was one of the early schoolteachers in Pacific County.
Her first assignment was in 1868 at the one room Riverside (Raymond) School which had been built of lumber from the “old mill” nearby. Early scholars there remembered that the floorboards of the little building were two feet in width. For her term’s work, Janey was offered a pig as payment. That seemed an excellent exchange to the young teacher who knew that a fine, fat pig would be a much appreciated gift by her parents with their large family.
On the final day of the term, farmer John Adams tethered the pig behind the schoolhouse for Miss Haguet to take home on the following day to her family in Ilwaco. Unhappily, in the morning she found that a bear had done away with her “salary” during the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.